Harry Byrne and Edwin Edogbo included in Ireland squad for Six Nations

A spate of injuries have undoubtedly forced Andy Farrell’s hand to some degree, but form has been rewarded in the 37-man Ireland squad picked for the 2026 Six Nations, most obviously in the inclusion of the two uncapped players, Munster lock Edwin Edogbo and Ulster scrumhalf Nathan Doak.

Regardless of absentees, there has also been an inevitable recall for Harry Byrne, who won the last of his four caps in the 2023 Six Nations, as one of four outhalves in the squad pending what will be Farrell’s most debated selection for Ireland’s opening game against France on Thursday, February 5th (kick-off 8.10pm Irish time).

Aside from Doak, Ulster’s revitalised form this season has resulted in call-ups for hooker Tom Stewart (who is chosen ahead of Gus McCarthy on the basis of his consistently dynamic performances this season), Robert Baloucoune and Jacob Stockdale.

Munster looseheads Jeremy Loughman and Michael Milne have also been recalled having been part of the squad for Ireland’s Autumn internationals last year.

In addition, Ulster backrower Bryn Ward and Connacht secondrow Darragh Murray will join the squad for a pre-tournament training camp in Portugal before linking up with the Ireland XV squad.

There is no place for Iain Henderson, despite team-mate Cormac Izuchukwu being one of those recently sidelined through injury, along with Robbie Henshaw, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien and Andrew Porter.

Ryan Baird, Shayne Bolton, Mack Hansen, Jordan Larmour and Paddy McCarthy also miss out on account of longer-term injuries.

In terms of personnel, Mick Kearney returns for a third stint as team manager, the former Ulster lock having remained in contact with most of the players as an off-field adviser/consultant following his retirement in 2022, and Gerard Carmody will continue to oversee the operational direction of the team.