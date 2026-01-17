Bayonne v Leinster live updates: Champions Cup action

Matt Williams critiques Leinster’s defence today in his column, writing "If Leinster are to win the URC or the Champions Cup, they need to have some deeply honest and open discussions about the frailties of their defensive system because defence wins championships.

“There are three main scenarios that defensive systems have to deal with. The first two are when the number of attacking players and defenders are equal. The second is when there are more defenders than attackers. Leinster’s system is coping with both of these scenarios.

“When Leinster’s rushing defence is faced with more attackers than defenders, then the system is deeply vulnerable to failure. Last weekend, when La Rochelle had superior attacking numbers, it was their inability to quickly transfer the ball to the flanks, where Leinster are leaving huge tracks of space, that cost them the game.

“What should deeply worry Leinster is that Toulouse, Bordeaux, Bath and Northampton all have players with exceptional catching and passing skills that can exploit these spaces.”

[ Matt Williams: If Leinster can fix one glaring defensive flaw, they will be unstoppableOpens in new window ]

La Rochelle’s Simeli Daunivucu against Leinster. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Leinster against Bayonne, in the final round of the Champions Cup pool stage. Kick-off at Stade Jean Dauger is at 3.15pm. Leinster are in a strong position in their pool after three wins from three, and can guarantee top spot with a win against the French opposition. They will have one eye on the top seeding though as well, given to the top two teams with the most points in the pool stage, as it would ensure home advantage all the way to the Champions Cup final. Still some business to be done here though first before thinking ahead. Here are the teams:

Leinster: J O’Brien; T O’Brien, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Kenny; H Byrne, J Gibson-Park; J Boyle, R Kelleher, T Furlong; RG Snyman, J Ryan; M Deegan, J van der Flier, C Doris (capt). Replacements: D Sheehan, J Cahir, T Clarkson, J McCarthy, S Penny, L McGrath, S Prendergast, R Ioane.

Bayonne: J Tiberghien; T Spring, S Maqala, M Tuilagi, Y Orabe; J Segonds, H Jantjies; I Calles, L Martin, L Tagi; E Johnson, L Paulos; A Fischer, A Iturria, N Lomidze. Replacements: F Bosch, E Tumania, E Setiano, AG Iandolino, B Heguy, M Ariceta, G Martocq, V Hannoun