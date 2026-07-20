Jack Conan says Ireland were ‘a little bit soft’ against the All Blacks

Jack Conan of Ireland celebrates his try against New Zealand in the Nations Championship. Photograph: Michael Bradley/AFP via Getty

Jack Conan experienced a gamut of emotions after Ireland’s 40-21 defeat to New Zealand. There was acute frustration with aspects of the performance and most definitely the result, as well as consolation in other parts of Ireland’s display blended with a belief that this three-match tour will stand to them and optimism for next season.

All of this was reflected in Conan’s analysis of the game as he highlighted the positives and negatives in both Ireland’s attack and defence.

“Some of the attack stuff was really good. Just the last pass, into touch, little knock-ons and the back-shoulder pass – we were just not as accurate as we needed to be.

“I think defensively, some of the sets were really good. Getting off the line, whacking people. But sometimes we were just a little bit soft.

“They’re also trying to play right around the ruck. If you lose a metre or even half a metre there, then just little pick-and-gos, they’re getting on top of you, they’re making inches, and you’re backtracking. It’s hard to get back on the line to win collisions. Some soft tries out there.”

The Irish number eight attributed this to the All Blacks winning more of the first-up collisions where, at times, he admitted Ireland “just weren’t good enough”, adding: “They didn’t have enough back-end pressure to make them commit more numbers. They were playing on top of us a lot, which isn’t good. So, frustrating. I’m really disappointed, really disappointed.

But, lurching back to the positives, he added: “The set-piece was in stark contrast to last week. It was a notable improvement, which is great from the lads. It was an area we really needed to work on. There’d been a bit of pressure there the last while. We’re glad that came good today. One or two bits didn’t go our way. But most of the time, it was a lot better.”

The build-up had centred around the All Blacks’ 32-year unbeaten record at Eden Park and the privileged opportunity which had been presented to this Irish team. But Conan rejected any idea that the occasion was a factor.

Jack Conan of Ireland is tackled against the All Blacks at Eden Park. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty

“I can’t speak for anyone else. We framed it well during the week. It was an unbelievable opportunity. I think the chat in the week was really good about taking it head-on, just committing to it and attacking it.

“I think the occasion and all that is bulls**t really, isn’t it? You can let that be an excuse if you want. I didn’t think a whole lot about it.”

Conan was absolutely of the view that this tour will prove beneficial in the long run, pointing to the two preceding wins, and especially the comeback against Australia. There was also the experience which four hitherto uncapped players gained, notably Sean Jansen by adding a second cap against the All Blacks.

“Dinny (Dan Sheehan) was captain for a tour, which has been great. I thought he was fantastic today. With Boggsy (Caelan Doris) to come back and Bairdo (Ryan Baird), Paddy (McCarthy) and Boyler (Jack Boyle), there’s a lot of very good players that weren’t here. So they’ll come back in and add their log to the fire and we’ll go again.”

Conan is still going strong at 33 and save for withdrawing the day before the England game through illness, has been an ever-present through last season’s Six Nations, starting all three Lions’ Tests and in Ireland’s other 11 matches this season. But he knows this has been a mixed bag of a season for Ireland, winning eight and losing four.

“I think with some of them, if you lose but you perform better, it’s easier to take. There’s a few of them there, obviously you look at South Africa in November, France in the Six Nations, they were the really disappointing ones.

“We were just not at the level we should be, there were bits of it today, but it’s international rugby, it’s never easy. They’re a good side there today.”

And for all the talk of the World Cup, Conan agreed there are plenty of prizes on offer between now and then.

“We will obviously have to do a lot of reflection when we come back in, well-rested and take the time off and make sure you’re fresh for it. They’re long years and they’re getting longer, so you need to find the balance, especially at my age,” he noted with a wry grin, “of getting it right where you’re feeling fresh and ready to go.

Ireland's Jack Conan is tackled by New Zealand's Codie Taylor. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“We’re all very privileged to be in this environment we’re in right now. I don’t think anyone in the last few weeks was in any way feeling that. It’s been a long year, Lions, internationals, the lads were raring to go, so excited. It’s unbelievable to be in Irish camp. The lads love it. I love it. I feel like it’s the best set of people.”

His immediate priority, understandably, is not rugby though.

“Get home, see my girls”, namely wife Ali and daughter Remi, and a well-earned and welcome five-and-a-half-week respite.

“I’m excited. Just take it easy. I’m not going away. Go back and hang out with the family. It’s been a long time apart.”