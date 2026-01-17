Leinster can get valuable win if they conquer French rugby’s ultimate fortress

C hampions Cu p: Aviron Bayonnais v Leinster, Stade Jean Dauger, 3.15pm – Live on Premier Sports

When the fixtures were unveiled, Leinster players, management and supporters alike circled this Pool Three finale for its setting, novelty value and potential high stakes.

As it transpires, Bayonne are already out of contention, but this remains an attractive and significant game in Leinster’s season.

Bayonne’s lack of tangible reward should enhance Leinster’s prospects of a 30th consecutive pool win and favourable passage in the knock-out stages.

But history shows us to beware a French side swinging from the hip against celebrated opposition in front of their fans. And, though beaten by Stormers here in round one, this is regarded as the ultimate fortress in French rugby.

The last time Bayonne lost in the Top 14 at the Stade Jean Dauger was on April 28th, 2024, when beaten 34-15 by Bordeaux Bègles and that ended an unbeaten home run of two years and three months.

Leinster need to take care of business on Saturday, then wait to see how Sunday pans out. A victory of any hue will ensure they top this pool and earn a top-four seeding in the knock-out stages – meaning a home Round of 16 tie and, should they win that, a home quarter-final.

A win would also open the door to a top two seeding for the fourth season in a row, especially with a bonus point. The likelihood is that the winner of the Pool Four Sunday lunchtime shoot-out between the free-scoring Bristol Bears and Bordeaux Bègles will have a better ranking.

But if Leinster better Glasgow’s result at home to Saracens in Sunday’s 5.30pm finale to the weekend, then Leo Cullen’s side will have a top two seeding, which would also ensure home advantage in the semi-finals were they to progress that far again.

Of course, as Leinster know better than anyone, that comes with no guarantees.

In other words, were Leinster (14 points) to win with a bonus point, and Glasgow (15 points) failed to win with a bonus point then Cullen’s side would probably finish above the Scots as they currently have marginally the better points difference (+26 to +24).

Leinster look more powerful as a result of last week’s memorable 25-24 win over La Rochelle. The headline pick among the eight changes is the promotion of last week’s headline grabber, Harry Byrne, in a possible audition for Ireland’s opening night in Paris.

Ronan Kelleher has been named in the team for the match. Photograph: Andrew Conan/INPHO

The fit-again Jimmy O’Brien, filling the void caused by Ciarán Frawley’s foot injury, and Garry Ringrose return as do Jack Boyle, Tadhg Furlong and RG Snyman.

With Ronan Kelleher and Max Deegan promoted, so Dan Sheehan, Thomas Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, Sam Prendergast and Reiko Ioane all join Jerry Cahir and Luke McGrath in an impactful bench, as does Scott Penny in light of Jack Conan being ruled out.

Pending an operation, Paddy McCarthy “will be out for a while unfortunately” Cullen said. Andrew Porter (calf) is being assessed week by week, “but he’s going to be gone for the next few weeks anyway”.

While the Top 14 remains the priority for home club and fans alike, Bayonne players have been knocking on the door of head coach Grégory Patat seeking to play in this game. Accordingly, among those returning to the starting line-up are last season’s leading try scorer Sireli Maqala (alongside Manu Tuilagi) and first-choice halves Herschel Jantjies and Joris Segonds.

This will also be inspired, as ever, by Bayonne’s brilliant pre-match anthem, La Peña Baiona, is a singalong earworm which rings out at all Basque summer festivals. It was adopted by French supporters at the last Rugby World Cup and custom decrees that away fans join in.

The forecast rain will not dampen home fervour. That will be up to Leinster.

Aviron Bayonnais: Cheikh Tiberghien; Tom Spring, Sireli Maqala, Manu Tuilagi, Yohan Orabe; Joris Segonds, Herschel Jantjies; Ignacio Calles, Lucas Martin, Junior Tagi, Ewan Johnson, Lucas Paulos, Alexandre Fischer, Arthur Iturria (capt), Nika Lomidze.

Replacements: Facundo Bosch, Emosi Tumania, Emerick Setiano, Alvaro Garcia Iandolino, Baptiste Heguy, Manex Ariceta, Guillaume Martocq, Victor Hannoun.

Leinster Rugby: Jimmy O’Brien; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Joshua Kenny; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Jack Boyle, Ronan Kelleher, Tadhg Furlong, RG Snyman, James Ryan, Max Deegan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Jerry Cahir, Tom Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Rieko Ioane.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England).

Forecast: Leinster to win, with a hard-earned bonus point.