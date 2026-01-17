Munster v Castres live updates: Champions Cup action from Thomond Park

Leinster have beaten Bayonne to top their pool, 22-13 scoreline flatters them as they were behind for most of the game, but they got the job done again when it mattered. You can read what happened as it happened here.

“Munster and Castres share a storied and record-breaking history,” writes John O’Sullivan previewing today’s clash at Thomond Park.

“The first task for the players of both teams, ahead of a 20th meeting in the Champions Cup and all its previous iterations, is to pay little heed to past fixtures.

“In the mind of a player, such subject matter can be an unwelcome distraction.”

Read the preview in full below:

[ Munster have nothing to gain from the past in crucial clash with old foes CastresOpens in new window ]

At the moment, Leinster are playing and they’re 10-3 down at half-time. You can follow coverage here.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Munster’s game against Castres in the final round of the Champions Cup pool stage. Kick-off at Thomond Park is at 5.30pm.

Munster could finish anywhere between second (for a home round of 16 game) and sixth (out of all European competitions), which shows how up in the air Pool 2 is. Munster can only control what they can and a bonus-point win would do the job to guarantee getting through to the next round one way or another. Here are the teams:

Munster: S Daly; T Abrahams, T Farrell, A Nankivell, B O’Connor; J Crowley, C Casey; J Loughman, N Scannell, M Ala’alatoa; J Kleyn, F Wycherley; T Beirne (capt), J O’Donoghue, G Coombes. Replacements: L Barron, M Milne, O Jager, E Edogbo, B Gleeson, E Coughlan, JJ Hanrahan, D Kelly.

Castres: T Chabouni; C Ambadiang, V Karawalevu, J Goodhue, G Palis; P Popelin, J Fernandez. A Sokobale, L Zarantonello, W Collier; G Maravat, T Staniforth; B Delaporte, B Cope, F Vanverberghe. Replacements: T Durand, A Tichit, A Azar, L Nakarawa, T Ardron, S Arata, E Herve, A Manu