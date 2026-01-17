Leinster resilience finds a way at Bayonne fortress

Job not quite done but despite looking blunt and being behind for 74 minutes Leinster again found a way to provide further testimony to their depth and mental strength when seemingly in a pickle.

Leinster have had more commanding campaigns to this juncture but in the heel of the hunt they extended their exceptional unbeaten run to 31 consecutive pool matches in beating Bayonne to top their Champions Cup group for the fourth season running with a hard-earned 22-13 win in one of the true fortresses of French rugby.

Leo Cullen’s side came up one try short of a bonus point after having a couple disallowed and now probably need Saracens to win at Glasgow in order to earn a top two seeding. Still, Leinster have earned themselves a home Round of 16 tie on the first weekend of April, either at the Aviva Stadium or Croke Park, and a home quarter-final a week later should they progress.

There had been idle talk among some of the 1,000-plus Leinster supporters who made the trek to the Basque Country, but being at the Stade Jean Dauger it became clear how difficult a challenge this was, not least in the rain.

Leinster's Joshua Kenny is stopped from scoring a try by Bayonne's Yohan Orabe. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

That Leinster’s attack looked blunt was admittedly a concern, and emanated in large part from their carrying, which gained so little traction in collisions. This was a recurring theme of the day, and increasingly the visitors’ multiphase attacks in the Bayonne 22 looked less and less likely to yield a dividend.

The only variety to the straight carrying was provided by RG Snyman’s offloading, from which Jack Boyle was a little unlucky to have his effort ruled out.

Otherwise, Leinster’s best opportunities came from broken ball, as was the case when Sam Prendergast latched on to a bouncing ball, or when he slotted a deft grubber for Jimmy O’Brien, who fumbled just as he was grounding the ball.

Ultimately, they never led until the 74th minute but, as was the case away to Leicester and at home to La Rochelle, they exuded calmness and again dug deep.

Granted, it says plenty about Bayonne’s defence and Leinster’s bluntness through phases that Harry Byrne rolled the dice with a chip inside the home 22 with no penalty advantage and the ball bounced favourably for the game’s key score.

They found a way. No one can dispute their mental strength.