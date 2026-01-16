Connacht expecting bonus-point win over Montauban to ensure progress in Challenge Cup

Connacht will have high expectations of delivering a victory over French visitors Montauban to ensure they qualify for the European Challenge Cup round of 16.

The two sides meet at Dexcom Stadium on Saturday (8pm), and with Montauban currently without a win, bottom of the pool, and with just two points, anything but a bonus-point win will be unacceptable for Stuart Lancaster’s side.

Lancaster has made only three changes to the starting XV that came so close to toppling Montpellier in France, after failing to capitalise on a 17-point lead. With Josh Ioane (head) unavailable this week, Jack Carty takes over at outhalf to partner scrumhalf Matthew Devine, while the only other change is Dave Heffernan’s return to the front row.

As a result young Academy prop Billy Bohan is retained after his debut in France, along with Sam Illo, while locks Darragh Murray and Josh Murphy make their 50th appearances for Connacht. Cian Prendergast captains the side, alongside his backrow partners Paul Boyle and Sean Jansen.

Lancaster will need his side to play like they did in the first half against Montpellier when they were “accurate, and disciplined” and “played their best game”.

“Our review of Montpellier showed that if we can eliminate some individual errors, we are close to reaching the level of performance I know we’re capable of,” says Lancaster. “There was a lot to be pleased about from that game, particularly in the first half and the performances of some young players.”

However, he says, last week’s first half needs to be the template for Connacht’s performance for the full 80 minutes.

“It’s a huge game for us. Montauban have nothing to lose. They’ll throw everything at us, but it’s up to us to play well, to build the momentum and belief to get us into the last 16.

“We said at the outset our aim was to qualify for the last 16 and take it from there, so we’ll be going out to claim all five points and see where that leaves us for the knockouts.”

However, Lancaster says Connacht will need to eliminate individual errors to reach the level of performance they are capable of playing.

It is hard to see anything but a win for Connacht if they play to their potential, particularly against a French outfit that is struggling in the Top 14, having been promoted last season after winning the ProD2 championship.

And importantly Connacht will want to make a statement in front of their home support, particularly with the near completion of their revamped stadium. The new Clan Stand, which can accommodate more than 6,000 supporters, is due to open next week, and a win this weekend would provide another incentive to fill Dexcom for the upcoming clash with Leinster.

Connacht: S Gilbert; S Jennings, H West, C Forde, F Treacy; J Carty, M Devine; B Bohan, D Heffernan, S Illo; D Murray, J Murphy; C Prendergast (capt), P Boyle, S Jansen. Replacements: D Tierney-Martin, D Buckley, J Aungier, J Joyce, S O’Brien, B Murphy, S Naughton, S Walsh.

Montauban: J Seux, G Asaeli, S Renda, M Mathy, P Vallee; J Bosviel, H Zabalza; L Seyrolle, M da Costa, S Mafileo; Ct Bitz; L Bean, F Quercy (capt), T Uanivi, N Ma’afu. Replacements: R Greyling, L Aouf, N Kanika, K Wilkins, M Castel, T Fortunel, G Popoali’i, F Pomponio.

Referee: Ben Connor (WRU).