No time for Munster to lick their wounds as ‘lethal’ Ulster await

Munster have no new injury concerns following their loss to Leinster according to defence coach Denis Leamy, but that is one of the few upsides following the 13-8 loss to their biggest rivals.

With most of the country still enjoying the festive period, Munster rocked up to their training centre at University of Limerick on Monday morning to go through a painful review of how they failed to do the season double over Leinster, a feat they last achieved 11 years ago.

Leamy said the province needs to turn the page quickly as they head to Belfast to take on a resurgent Ulster side on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm) while they need to examine where they went wrong against Leo Cullen’s side.

“We’re still working through that,” said Leamy. “Obviously, there’s a disappointment within the group, but I think ultimately on the night we just weren’t good enough in our own key areas, like the breakdown.

“We just didn’t apply enough pressure to get on the scoreboard against quality sides like Leinster, who are a really, really good side. They are key battles that you have to win and they’re the work-ons going forward for us.”

Munster may have to rest some of their internationals for the trip to Belfast but fortunately their casualty list has not been added to after the Leinster game.

“I think everyone is in good nick,” said Leamy, welcome news for the province ahead of their Champions Cup trip to Toulon on January 11th before hosting Castres in their final pool game a week later.

Munster’s only two league defeats this season have both come at Thomond Park, adding to the sense of disappointment with Saturday’s result.

Leinster's Caelan Doris tackles Munster's Tom Farrell during the URC game at Thomond Park last Saturday. Photograph: Andrew Conan/Inpho

“Look, any time you lose in Thomond it’s not ideal, it’s not what we set our standards at,” said Leamy. “But I think the Stormers and Leinster are two of the best sides in our league, so they have the ability to go anywhere and win. I think certainly against the Stormers, we didn’t produce enough quality on the night to win the game.

“Then against Leinster, they get an early lead and I think we do well to stay in the game and stay in touch, but ultimately they find a way to engineer a couple of penalties and their defence on the night was very strong. We just didn’t pressure them enough and get points on the board.”

Although Munster have won all three of their URC away games so far this season – against Scarlets, Leinster and Dragons – Leamy acknowledged Ulster will be fired-up for this weekend’s meeting. The northern province will also likely be fuelled by what happened in this same festive fixture last year, when Tom Farrell completed his hat-trick in the final play of the game to snatch a 22-19 win in Belfast.

That was a fifth defeat on the spin for Ulster, who ultimately finished 14th in the competition in Richie Murphy’s first full season in charge, 10 points adrift of the top-eight finish that would have seen them into this season’s Champions Cup.

But Leamy said so far this season he’s been impressed by Ulster, who go into this round fifth in the table with five wins from seven games, just three points behind Munster in second with a game in hand.

“Ulster are flying it,” said Leamy. “I think they’re showing a lot of quality there. Obviously, Richie Murphy has done a really good job over the last while and they’ve got very good coaches in Jimmy Duffy and Mark Sexton and people like that, Willie Faloon as well, so they’re really well put together and I saw them against Connacht the other night.

“Some of their attack is really lethal and loads of quality young Irish players, guys that are going to be there in thereabouts within Irish squads. I think it’s a really good challenge for us. I think defensively, Ulster are one of the top sides in terms of their attack, so defensively they’re going to put us under a lot of pressure. So that’s something to get excited about and to get focused about.”