After a gruelling, disrupted journey to Pretoria, Munster face huge Bulls test at altitude

URC quarter-final: Bulls v Munster, Loftus Versfeld, 12pm

Munster have delivered more away knockout victories in the United Rugby Championship (URC) than any other side, but even their most ardent supporter must fear for their chances when they take on a Springbok-laden Bulls side in the lunchtime sunshine of Pretoria in the quarter-finals.

Heading into this weekend – the fifth year of the current format of the URC – there have been just seven away wins in the 28 games played in the knockout stages of the competition.

Munster have produced three of them, all coming in 2023 when they won a quarter-final away to Glasgow Warriors (14-5), a semi-final in Dublin against Leinster (16-15) before lifting the title in Cape Town when they beat the Stormers (19-14) in the final. That triumph under Graham Rowntree must seem like a distant memory to Munster fans as this season unravelled after a bright start to Clayton McMillan’s reign.

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On-field problems around injuries and lack of consistency have been compounded by issues off the park such as job losses and the ill-fated attempt to appoint New Zealander Roger Randle as attack coach for next season. The odds are undoubtedly stacked against Munster when they run out at Loftus Versfeld.

The Bulls, runners-up for three of the past four seasons, have selected a side with a dozen Springboks on board, several of them World Cup winners.

Munster are without at least half a dozen starters through injury, including captain Tadhg Beirne and outhalf Jack Crowley. They have gone for a six-two split on the bench, partly to combat the Bulls forward power but also because cover is so thin on the ground.

Academy scrumhalf Ben O’Donovan – the Dublin-born player who grew up in Christchurch and played with New Zealand U-20s before being brought to Limerick a few months ago by McMillan – and centre Dan Kelly provide the backline cover.

There is no outhalf on the bench so Craig Casey will probably switch to number 10 if anything happens to 33-year-old JJ Hanrahan. Mike Haley or Seán O’Brien could also be moved if other options need to be explored.

“We’re a little bit limited for choice, but we’re happy with what we’ve got and we’ve been rolling with a six-two split for the last month or so,” said McMillan. “It’s going to be attritional in terms of the conditions and we know that the Bulls have the ability to take that set piece and be direct up front, so it’s going to be a tough day at the office for the various blokes up front.”

Munster, beaten 34-31 when they visited Loftus Versfeld in March, have had a tortuous journey there this week, not helped by the global airline disruptions and the short time to arrange travel. Those circumstances necessitated splitting the group and heading out via Dublin, London, Paris and elsewhere to Johannesburg.

The return from injury of centre Alex Nankivell in place of Kelly – the only change from the side which defeated the Lions 24-17 to ensure qualification – is a boost for Munster as they try to oust a side which lost seven games in a row at one stage this season but have been victorious in nine of their last 10.

“Alex has been one of our most consistent performers,” said McMillan. “He was a loss to us against the Lions when he was withdrawn late, but he’s come through well the last couple of weeks. It’s just a game where we feel like his experience is going to count for a lot.”

Munster have had little time to settle into the high-altitude conditions, with matchday temperatures of around 22 degrees Celsius expected, but McMillan said the climate will not be used as an excuse.

“We had a good training [session] at the local university. It was short and sharp. The guys came through that well. I think players are accustomed to dealing with the changes around playing at altitude, but [you] don’t really get tested in that space until you’re out on the field.”

There are thousands of tickets still available for the game at the famous 51,762-capacity stadium. The cheapest seats, behind the goals, are available for €2.60 each and the dearest, around the middle of the pitch, are only €19.

Bulls: W le Roux; KL Arendse, C Moodie, H Vorster, S Jacobs; H Pollard, E Papier; G Steenekamp, J Grobbelaar, W Louw; R Vermaak, R Nortje; M Coetzee (c), E Louw, C Hanekom. Replacements: M van Staden, JH Wessels, F Klopper, C Wiese, J Rudolph, P de Wet, S Gans, S Petersen.

Munster: M Haley; A Smith, A Nankivell, S O’Brien, S Daly; J J Hanrahan, C Casey (c); J Loughman, N Scannell, M Ala’alatoa; T Ahern, E O’Connell; J O’Donoghue, J Hodnett, B Gleeson. Replacements: D Barron, J Wycherley, C Bartley, F Wycherley, G Coombes, B O’Donovan, D Kelly, A Kendellen.