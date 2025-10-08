Ulster raring to go against the Bulls after second round disruption

Cormac Izuchukwu in action for Ulster during their opening round win over Dragons. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

With Ulster’s round two clash away to Edinburgh having fallen victim to Storm Amy, the province could be forgiven for feeling somewhat undercooked as they face the Bulls in Belfast on Saturday evening.

Though the visitors will be missing former Ulster player Marcell Coetzee, they will have Rugby Championship winning Springboks Wilco Louw, Canan Moodie and Handre Pollard within their powerful-looking squad for this three-game stint above the equator.

Even so, Ulster have a decent bill of health after not playing last weekend, and only Jacob Stockdale and Michael Lowry remain doubts from the side which saw off the Dragons in round one.

Winger Robert Baloucoune could also make a comeback this weekend having endured a lengthy time out with injuries. The 28-year-old featured just twice for the province last season but turned out for Ballynahinch in the AIL last weekend.

“It’s more disappointing than anything else,” said forwards coach Jimmy Duffy of last Friday’s postponed meeting with Edinburgh.

“Probably the emotional threshold (was difficult), you rise it for a game and then the game isn’t there, so that’s something that the staff felt that as well as the players.”

Ulster had already travelled to Edinburgh when the game was called off, leaving them to rapidly make their way home.

“But you’ve just got to get over it. It’s just part of the season,” Duffy added.

Recalling September’s friendly against Edinburgh at Ravenhill, he said: “We’d had a good preseason, kind of hit out against each other, and two young sides ended up playing in that game.

“Unfortunately, you’ve just got to get forward to the next task, and we’ve got a massive challenge on Saturday.”

The Bulls have won both their opening games at home, defeating the Ospreys and then downing Leinster last weekend. Currently sitting top of the table, they bring with them impressive physicality and cutting-edge behind the scrum.

“Some of the players in their backline have ability and vision that is incredible,” Duffy admitted. “You couple that with the size of their forward pack and you’ve got a very, very difficult prospect on your hands.

“They’re very, very good at their basic stuff, but they also have massive X-factor.”

He added: “I think probably a lot of boys involved with the Springboks will be back as well, and they’ve got guys with international experience replacing guys who haven’t had international experience, which is pretty unique.

“They have quality on the tight and loosehead sides, and the hookers are all very accomplished. These guys know what they’re doing, and they’ve got a big back five also.

“They’re a very, very complete scrummaging unit and very, very keen to get forward and cause you some problems there.

“Number one (for us) is mentally you’ve got to be on your mark to at least combat that and tactically then you can adjust little bits and pieces as you go.”