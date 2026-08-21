Former Irish Times rugby correspondent Edmund Van Esbeck has died aged 94

Former Irish Times rugby correspondent Edmund ‘Ned’ Van Esbeck has died at the age of 94.

Van Esbeck spent more than 30 years covering rugby for The Irish Times, with his weekly column beginning in 1968 and finishing up in 2002.

He covered 18 overseas tours with Ireland and the Lions, seeing Ireland win both Tests in Australia in 1979, the Lions triumph in South Africa in 1974 and 1997.

The Tramore native was the author of many books including Irish Rugby 1874-1999, which was an authoritative history of the sport in the country to that point.

Van Esbeck was a big supporter of schools rugby and had a hugely influential voice in the game, and loved all sports, where he also wrote on golf.

Van Esbeck also covered rugby’s move from amateur to professional in the 1990s, writing in his final column:

“How the game has changed over those last 34 years. Back in 1968 the Ireland team did not have a coach, we played internationally at one level, senior.

“There was no Leinster Senior League, no All-Ireland League. The thought of advertisements appearing on a rugby ground was anathema to those who administered the game.”

About the advent of the professional game, he wrote:

“When the game went ‘open’ in the autumn of 1995, professionalism came with a rush and led to a great deal of instability. Money came in the window; morality went out the door. At the start, rugby officials at every level were unable to put it, and all it involved, into a coherent context.”

Van Esbeck spoke about the unifying nature of the Irish rugby team in divisive times during the time of the Troubles.

“Rugby has had an all-Ireland dimension right from the start, and it would not be overstating the case to say that rugby in Ireland has succeeded where generations of politicians from the north and south and Britain have failed,” he said.

“Rugby is the only game where you will have the hard-case Unionist, maybe from the Shankill, coming down to Lansdowne Road and roaring on the team shoulder to shoulder with the most rabid nationalist.”

He is survived by his wife of 65 years Mary, his children Declan, Mary Katherine, Geraldine, his children-in-law Terry and Gail, his grandchildren Sarah (and Greg), Frank, Amy (and James), Lucy, Moya, Ned, and Siofra and his great grandchildren Sylvie, Emile. and Amelie.