Ulster finish with a flop in Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s Magnus Bradbury secure a bonus point by scoring his team's fourth try in their emphatic win over Ulster. Photograph: Craig Watson/Inpho

URC: Edinburgh 47 Ulster 17

It was a dismal end to a pretty dire season for Ulster.

Richie Murphy’s side had nothing but pride to play for, and apparently that was not enough, as Edinburgh racked up seven tries to book their place in the top eight, Darcy Graham scoring a hat-trick and Magnus Bradbury crossing for a brace.

Ulster came away with a penalty try, a score from Werner Kok and a great second-half effort by Jude Postlethwaite, but there was no way of glossing over the fact that this was the second time this season that they have fallen to five straight losses.

As if matters weren’t tricky enough for Ulster as they faced into this dead rubber, they lost Jacob Stockale before kick-off, Zac Ward coming in on the wing.

It took nine minutes for Edinburgh to get going, Wes Goosen running back an Ulster kick and supplying Graham, who scorched away to score. Ross Thompson converted to make it 7-0.

On the quarter of an hour, Edinburgh bagged try number two when, from a penalty put to the corner, and with a penalty advantage, the hosts mauled towards the line and captain Magnus Bradbury barged through some weak tackling to touch down.

Thompson missed the two points, but Edinburgh now led 12-0.

Ulster had to respond and did so when awarded a 25th-minute penalty try after Graham deliberately knocked on Jack Murphy’s pass out to Zac Ward.

The momentum stayed with Ulster and when Goosen made a mess of Murphy’s kick through, Kok levelled things up by collecting the loose ball and making the line. Murphy missed the conversion.

The game see-sawed back Edinburgh’s way on 33 minutes when Ewan Ashman broke free from a disintegrating maul and Ulster’s defence again failed to stop the hooker. Thompson converted to put Edinburgh 19-12 up just as Graham returned to the action.

The half ended without any further scoring, though just before the break Ulster had to scramble in defence after Hamish Watson’s kick downfield.

Edinburgh claimed their vital bonus point in the 53rd minute. Pierre Schoeman was held up by Timoney but on penalty advantage, and the tap and go penalty allowed Bradbury to over for a try, which Thompson converted.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Edinburgh lost the ball in Ulster’s 22 and, from Kok’s pass, Postlethwaite ran in from distance for the visitor’s first points of the half. Aidan Morgan missed the conversion.

However, two minutes later and with Ulster trying to force things, a Stuart McCloskey pass went loose and, in a flash, Graham had his second try,which was converted by Ben Healy to bring up the 40 points.

The game ended with Graham running in for his hat-trick. Ulster couldn’t wait to get off the field.

Edinburgh Tries: D Graham 3, M Bradbury 2, E Ashman, P Schoeman Cons: R Thompson 4, B Healy 2

Ulster Tries: Pen try, W Kok, J Postlethwaite

Edinburgh Rugby: W Goosen, D Graham, M Currie, J Lang, H Paterson, R Thompson, A Price, P Schoeman, E Ashman, D Rae, M Sykes, S Skinner, B Muncaster, H Watson, M Bradbury (capt)

Replacements: J Ritchie for Muncaster 49 mins, M Bennett for Lang 68 mins, C Shiel for Price, B Healy for Thompson 73 mins.

Yellow cards: D Graham 25 mins

Ulster: M Lowry, W Kok, J Postlethwaite, S McCloskey, Z Ward, J Murphy, N Doak, A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt), C Izuchukwu, N Timoney, D McCann

Replacements: D Shanahan for Doak 2-14 mins and 56 mins, C Reid for Warwick 46 mins, T Stewart for Herring, S Wilson for O’Toole 53 mins, S Moore for Ward 56 mins, J McNabney for Treadwell 61 mins, A Morgan for Murphy 62 mins, H Sheridan for Henderson 65 mins

Referee: C Evans (Wales)