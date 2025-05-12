Caelan Doris out for up to six months after shoulder surgery

Leinster and Ireland captain Caelan Doris has been ruled out for four to six months with a shoulder injury.

The backrower had a procedure last Friday for his injury he sustained during the Champions Cup semi-final defeat to Northampton.

Doris was not named in Andy Farrell’s 38-strong group for the Lions Tour last week, indicating a lengthy upcoming absence

“I have [spoken to him],” said Farrell, when asked about the 27-year-old Doris. “You can imagine he’s devastated. He would have definitely been in the mix [to be Lions captain], he’s such an experienced player and leader.”

Meanwhile, James Ryan came through the game against Zebre at the weekend with no issues after his return from injury.

James Culhane will be further assessed this week for an arm injury, while there are no further updates on Jordan Larmour, Will Connors and Brian Deeny.

Leinster will play Glasgow Warriors at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship (KO: 7.35pm, live on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1).