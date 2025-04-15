‘It’s a daunting test’ - Ulster head coach Richie Murphy prepares for tough Leinster clash

Cormac Izuchukwu is in line to make a comeback for Ulster in Saturday's URC game against Leinster at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Four rounds to go in the URC and Ulster can at least sense that there is a top eight finish out there, something that seemed beyond the province not that long ago.

Getting over the line with three straight league victories for the first time in a patchy campaign, set alongside a battling display when losing at Bordeaux in the last 16 of Champions Cup, has lifted the mood and brought renewal and belief where before such notions were distinctly absent from the Kingspan Stadium.

However, the first fixture in what is an undeniably challenging looking run-in is at Leinster and the northern province’s record south of the Border is historically poor, though they have tasted victory in Dublin twice in the last five encounters between the sides in all competitions.

Throw in just the one home game to follow, against the Sharks, with then Munster and Edinburgh both on the road, and Richie Murphy’s squad have quite a task on their hands to stay in the running, particularly so with only four points currently separating them in sixth from Connacht in 13th.

Leinster’s last two weekends of action have seen obliterations of Harlequins and Glasgow, without even conceding a point from both European outings. So Ulster fully understand that they face, even with a rotated home team, a hefty mission on Saturday evening at the Aviva Stadium.

Ulster at least have Cormac Izuchukwu back in harness for the first time since shipping an ankle injury in February’s defeat at Benetton, while Jude Postlethwaite and Werner Kok are also available for selection.

However, the recently returned James Hume is out with a back problem and joins Robert Baloucoune, whose only game this season was last month against the Stormers, and Iain Henderson on the injured list.

“It’s a daunting test,” admitted Murphy of this latest clash with Leinster.

“I’d say you’ll see a consistent selection this week, I think you could see a lot of their big guys play,” Murphy said of what might be coming Ulster’s way from his native province, who have lost just once this season.

“The one thing you can prepare for is the system you’ll be playing against. Yes, individuals will have an impact on that but whichever team they’ve played over the last number of weeks they’ve been very good.

“Obviously they were beaten at the Bulls by a late penalty, beat Sharks away with three-quarters of the Springboks team and then the last two wins [in Europe] where no one could score against them.

“We think we’ve a few areas we can go after no matter who’s playing. We have a clear plan going into the game so it’s up to us to see can we implement that plan and put them under some pressure.

“We’ve got four games,” he explained. “If you win three, you’d be in the top tier; if you win two, I think you’ve still got a chance of top eight.

“They’re [Leinster] the best team in our league but there comes pressure on them with that tag because everyone wants to beat them and we’re no different,” added Murphy.