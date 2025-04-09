Scott Bemand says Ireland won’t be overawed facing England in Cork

Ireland head coach Scott Bemand says his team will not be overawed facing England in Cork on Saturday. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Ireland face into their third match of the Six Nations championship against England with a relatively clean bill of health after beating Italy in round two. Irish coach Scott Bemand is hopeful that his team can get something out of the match, which takes place in Cork on Saturday (4.45pm).

“We continue to be in reasonable health. Having the fallow week after playing two games generally helps return people back in a fit and healthy state,” said Bemand.

“The Italian game was a little bit harder than the scoreline suggested, so we came out with a few normal rugby bumps and bruises but have managed to recover nicely going into England.”

Bemand added that his players won’t be overawed by one of the best teams in world rugby and that the closer-knit environs in Cork are vastly different from the almost 50,000 fans who attended last year’s game in Twickenham.

READ MORE

An unusual aspect of playing rugby in Twickenham is that the players’ bus stops in an area behind the stand among the fans and after disembarking they must walk through the crowd to get to the changing rooms.

“Last time we turned up to Twickenham, 50,000 people, eight-deep on the walk in,” said Bemand. “This time it’s in Ireland, and my understanding is it’s going to be close to a sell-out. Ticket sales have been good, people can see what we’re trying to achieve and get on the back of it. That’s going to feed into a young team’s psyche.

“Getting around Ireland; last time we played down in Cork, we had a great result against the Welsh. We know this is going to be no easy feat, but we know if we can take enough out of them, if we can fire a few shots, as we showed in the New Zealand game, they start to doubt what they’re about and that feeds into our psyche.

“We’re confident, we’ve had a great training week in terms of pressure and how fast we’re trying to play. Now it’s just about producing that performance down in Cork.”

Bemand added that while one of the Irish stars in Sevens rugby and XVs, Beibhinn Parsons, is not available for this week’s game, she is on the mend and could make an appearance before the championship ends.

“Bei is back in training with us,” he said. “Generally, there is a piece around building back up, so Bei’s not back in the circle for selection just yet, but it’s coming quickly.”