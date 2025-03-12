England boss Steve Borthwick rolls the dice by recalling Marcus Smith for Wales match

Marcus Smith has been recalled to the starting line-up for England’s Super Saturday clash with Wales, while Henry Pollock is in line for a debut from the bench with Steve Borthwick rolling the dice as his side seek an unlikely Six Nations title.

Smith returns to the side at fullback with Elliot Daly switching to the left wing while Tommy Freeman is deployed at outside centre and Tom Roebuck earns a first start on the right wing. Ben Curry and Luke Cowan-Dickie also come into the side while on the bench Borthwick has included the 20-year-old Northampton flanker Pollock as well as George Ford, who is in line for a first appearance of this year’s championship and a 99th cap.

Smith was dropped to the bench for last weekend’s 47-24 win over Italy but entered the fray after just eight minutes after Ollie Lawrence sustained a season-ending Achilles injury. He comes back into the side at fullback - where he lined up against France and Scotland - with Daly, who wore the 15 jersey against Italy, moving to the left wing. Ollie Sleightholme drops out of the matchday 23 as a result.

On the bench, Pollock gets the nod after a breakthrough season with Northampton. It was expected he would win a first cap on the summer tour of Argentina and the USA but Borthwick has shown considerable faith in him by handing him a likely debut at the Principality Stadium.

Freeman, who has scored a try in all four of England’s matches to date, moves into the No 13 jersey in the absence of Lawrence, who suffered a ruptured Achilles in last weekend’s victory over Italy. Freeman has long since been earmarked as a future outside centre for England and has appeared there for Northampton but Lawrence’s injury has expedited the move on the international stage.

Sale’s Roebuck, meanwhile, made the last of his three replacement appearances in the autumn victory over Japan but comes in for his first start and first taste of Six Nations action on the right wing. He takes Freeman’s place and as a rangy runner and a reliable operator under the high ball, can be considered a like for like replacement.

In the pack, Cowan-Dickie comes back in at hooker with the former captain Jamie George dropping to the bench, while Ben Curry comes in to start in the backrow alongside brother Tom, with Tom Willis dropping to the bench. Deploying both Currys suggests Borthwick is expecting a breakdown battle against Wales.

Ford is selected on the bench, meaning that with Fin Smith continuing in the No 10 jersey, all three outhalves in the wider squad are in the 23. England are in with a shot of claiming the title and will likely need a four-try bonus point to move top of the table before France host Scotland - England relying on Gregor Townsend’s side to upset the odds in Paris.

Ellis Genge and Will Stuart are again the props while the captain Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum continue at lock. Ben Earl shifts to number eight while Alex Mitchell continues at scrumhalf. Fraser Dingwall keeps his place at inside centre while on the bench, joining Pollock, Ford and George are Fin Baxter, Joe Heyes, Chandler Cunningham-South, Willis and Jack van Poortvliet.

ENGLAND (v Wales, Principality Stadium, Saturday, 4.45): Marcus Smith (Harlequins); Tom Roebuck (Sale), Tommy Freeman (Northampton), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton), Elliot Daly (Saracens); Fin Smith (Northampton), Alex Mitchell (Northampton); Ellis Genge (Bristo), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale), Will Stuart (Bath); Maro Itoje (Saracens, capt), Ollie Chessum (Leicester); Tom Curry (Sale), Ben Curry (Sale), Ben Earl (Saracens).

Replacements: Jamie George (Saracens), Fin Baxter (Harlequins), Joe Heyes (Leicester), Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins), Henry Pollock (Northampton), Tom Willis (Saracens), Jack van Poortvliet (Leicester), George Ford (Sale).