Ireland’s performance against Australia was pockmarked by sloppy errors

There is a temptation to alight on one statistic, 21 turnovers, that perhaps encapsulates what might charitably be described as the fitful nature of Ireland’s performance. Forget about the aesthetics, the substance won’t pass muster in what will be for many an uncomfortable review, the one saving grace that Andy Farrell’s side won the match.

The home side scored three tries to one and their post-interval resurrection, facilitated by the energy and dynamism provided by the bench, especially the impact of Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Peter O’Mahony and try scorer Gus McCarthy but once again Ireland’s performance was pockmarked by a very sloppy first half display and a general error-rate that was far too high.

There was partial redemption in an improved second-half effort without being wholly convincing. It’s important to acknowledge that the home side found a way to win. That was a primary difference in holding the New Zealand and Australia matches up to the light.

Australia’s head coach Joe Schmidt came with a plan but even he might not have envisaged how successful his team would be in squeezing Ireland in a couple of areas. Teams understand that getting after Ireland’s lineout and breakdown emasculates the Irish attack.

In relation to that turnover tally, Australian openside flanker Fraser McReight had a superb game, notching four on his own at crucial times, and forcing the Irish ball carrier to concede penalties for not releasing. Aussie outhalf Noah Lolesio kicked 14 points, four penalties and a conversion as ill-discipline once again insinuated its way into the Irish display.

Ireland’s handling was riddled with dropped balls and poor passes, but they were often a byproduct of questionable decision making in trying to force the issue, a lateral orientation in listing like an unmoored ship in heavy seas.

Opposing teams know that getting after Ireland’s lineout removes an important tenet of their attacking set-up and Australia managed to get four turnovers in that regard. System issues, that catchall for call, throw, lift, movement and speed will come under a forensic glare. Hooker Rónan Kelleher was more sinned against than sinning, his team-mates letting him down at times.

Not to get off the ground, to deliver balls that bounce on the turf rather than into the scrumhalf’s hands was part of a malaise of general inaccuracy. And yet two of Ireland’s three tries came from the lineout, illustrating its importance as a launch pad, when properly calibrated.

In picking out a turning point, it’s hard to look past a moment of aerial artistry and athleticism from Ireland fullback Hugo Keenan when he won the pivotal high ball in the build-up to captain, Caelan Doris try, twisting acrobatically to secure the ball at the second attempt and he tumbled towards earth. It was selflessly brave.

The sequence continued with penalty, lineout win (Beirne), slick move off the top, with Lowe and Henshaw setting up the perfect ruck position from which Doris powered over the line. It enabled the home side to clamber back into the contest, providing momentum on the pitch and scoreboard.