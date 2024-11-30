Ireland v Australia live updates: Autumn Nations Series

Hello and welcome to the Irish Times blog for Ireland’s final Autumn Nations series game against Australia, a fixture agreed to celebrate the IRFU’s 150th anniversary. For those of you who there in the RDS last night, it’s Saturday. Your vision isn’t failing you either, those are specially commissioned Ireland jerseys for the game, seriously retro chic.

There is another cause for celebration and that will come at some point in the afternoon or early evening when Cian Healy is summoned from the Irish bench. Once he sets foot on the pitch, he will become Ireland’s most capped player of all-time, making his 134th appearance, taking him one clear of Brian O’Driscoll with whom he shared the record. O’Driscoll has a few others, so he won’t mind too much, especially handing over the record to someone from the Parish, Clontarf.

Ireland’s start to the series was a disappointing defeat to New Zealand but since then they have beaten Argentina and Fiji. Australia were hunting a Grand Slam with wins over England and Wales, but Scotland put paid to that notion at Murrayfield last weekend.

And there’s the small matter of Joe Schmidt’s return to a city in which spent 10 years and still has a house. The performance graph is definitely trending upwards since he took over as Australia head coach.

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Sam Prendergast, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher, Finlay Bealham, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Gus McCarthy, Cian Healy, Tom O’Toole, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Craig Casey, Jack Crowley, Garry Ringrose.

Australia: Tom Wright, Andrew Kellaway, Joseph Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Max Jorgensen; Noah Lolesio, Jake Gordon; James Slipper, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou; Nick Frost, Jeremy Williams; Rob Valetini, Fraser McReight, Harry Wilson (capt). Replacements: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Lukhan Salakaia-Loto Langi Gleeson, Tate McDermott, Tane Edmed, Harry Potter.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy)