Former Scotland captain Stuart Hogg admits domestic abuse

Former Scotland rugby captain Stuart Hogg has pleaded guilty to a domestic abuse charge against his estranged wife over the course of five years.

Hogg (32) appeared at Selkirk Sheriff Court where he admitted acting in an abusive manner towards his wife after regularly going out with his colleagues.

The father-of-four also admitted sending an excessive number of text messages and repeatedly tracking his partner’s movements.

He arrived at the court on Monday accompanied by his parents and admitted a single charge of domestic abuse against his estranged wife, Gillian Hogg, between 2019 and 2024.

Hogg, who made his Scotland debut in 2012, was capped by his country 100 times and represented Scotland at two World Cups. He also made two appearances for the British & Irish Lions.

He announced his international retirement from rugby ahead of last year’s World Cup, saying his body could no longer take the strain.

He will be sentenced on December 5th at Jedburgh Sheriff Court.