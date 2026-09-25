Ireland

Woman (80s) dies in Co Wexford car crash

Two vehicles collided on N30 between Enniscorthy and Clonroche

21/07/2017 -- Generic Garda traffic accident road signs search words crash collision Gardai road block Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times
The N30 road was closed outside the Borovalley Fruit Farm in order to allow a Garda forensic team to carry out a full examination of the scene. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
Brendan Furlong
Fri Sept 25 2026 - 19:261 MIN READ

A woman in her 80s has been killed following a two-car crash in Clonroche, Co Wexford.

Gardaí and emergency services arrived at the scene of the fatal crash involving two cars along the N30, between Enniscorthy and Clonroche, near Borovalley Fruit Farm.

An eyewitness reported that emergency services arrived within minutes of the incident, with the response involving several units from the National Ambulance Service, Fire Service and An Garda Síochána.

The incident took place shortly after 2.30pm on Friday. The Rescue 117 helicopter was also called to assist with airlifting one of the casualties to hospital in Dublin. The total number of people injured in the collision is unknown.

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The N30 road remains closed outside the Borovalley Fruit Farm in order to allow a Garda forensic team to carry out a full examination of the scene. Road users were advised to use an alternative route.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact Enniscorthy Garda station.

Meanwhile, two men were separately hospitalised following a crash involving a car and a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) in north Wexford.

The crash occurred in Craanford, outside Gorey, Co Wexford.

Gardaí responded to the incident at 11.30am on Friday. It is understood that it took place at Island Middle, the collision taking place in the middle of a junction.

Emergency services attended the scene. Two men were subsequently taken to hospital, including the male driver of the HGV and a male passenger in the car.

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