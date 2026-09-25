Chance for Leinster’s young stars to shine in URC opener against Lions

URC: Lions v Leinster, Ellis Park (12.30pm, Irish time, live on Premier Sports, TG4)

Ellis Park, where opponents can get dizzy spells and it’s nothing to do with a lack of oxygen playing at altitude, rather the chasing and being chased from first to last whistle. The Lions don’t offer much down time to catch a breath. There is a zip to their patterns, a commitment to put the ball through the hands and move it to width when apposite. They don’t shy away from a bit of bosh.

Those modi operandi are common knowledge. Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said: “They’re very, very dangerous on turnovers, and they will try to push the pace of the game. They tend to try to run teams off their feet.”

The Lions topped the South African conference last season and lost just a single game in their Johannesburg enclave, statements that underline the size of the task for a Leinster team. They put it up to New Zealand for a large tranche of that match and more recently sharpened up for the new season with a game against the Sharks.

Leinster’s 41-strong touring party fosters a more immersive integration between frontline and foot soldiers, living and training at close-quarters, 24/7. Cullen has chosen an interesting team, a nod to both youth in the form of debutants Todd Lawlor and Dylan McNeice, and experience. Andrew Porter, Ryan Baird, Max Deegan and Scott Penny step forward.

Leinster's Andrew Porter will play tighthead prop. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

Porter reverts to tighthead prop. It’s experimental. Deegan and Baird will run the lineout, and Penny will call the shots around the tap penalties. Tommy O’Brien will keep an eye on the back three. Hugh Cooney needs a run without injury. There’s no argument about his talent. Charlie Tector has excelled at inside centre.

Lawlor is a very good footballer with a bit about him as an attacking threat, so too Andrew Osborne. Defence, positionally, aerially and in the tackle, will be rigorously examined for the entire three-quarter line.

Caspar Gabriel and Fintan Gunne formed an understanding at Terenure College and built on it in two preseason games against Lyon, leaders in the French Top 14, and Zebre. Gabriel could do without being lumbered with the yoke of expectation.

Leinster have some excellent athletes in the pack, but few teams can outrun the requirement of a solid set piece. Otherwise, the foundation is built on sand. Josh Ericson is highly thought of by the head coach, so it’ll be instructive to watch him showcase his talent. There’s an interchangeability to the way in which the backrow can set up off, in attack, defence and at the scrum.

The bench is relatively callow if you remove Peter Dooley, Harry Byrne and Brian Deeny from the equation. Stephen Smyth, on his first senior contract, will get more game time following John McKee’s departure to the Scarlets.

For Niall Smyth and academy prospects McNeice, Oliver Coffey and Ciarán Mangan it’s important to seize the moment, if they want to enjoy more opportunities in the short and medium term. The Lions are favourites, but is the performance outcome rather than the result that, in some respects, will inform to a greater degree.

Cullen said: “It’s a great test for our lads but we feel like we’ve got some exciting young players. We want to back these guys that worked hard over the course of preseason.”

Lions: Boeta Chamberlain; Kelly Mpeku, Henco van Wyk, Richard Kriel, Erich Cronje; Chris Smith, Nico Steyn; Boan Venter, PJ Botha, Sebastian de Klerk; Etienne Oosthuizen, Ruan Delport; Siba Mahashe, Batho Hlekani, Francke Horne (capt). Replacements: Morne Brandon, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Hyron Andrews, Siba Qoma, JC Pretorius, Zian Cilliers, Ethan Adams.

Leinster: Todd Lawlor; Tommy O’Brien, Hugh Cooney, Charlie Tector, Andrew Osborne; Caspar Gabriel, Fintan Gunne; Alex Usanov, Gus McCarthy, Andrew Porter; Ryan Baird, Conor O’Tighearnaigh; Max Deegan (capt), Scott Penny, Josh Ericson. Replacements: Stephen Smyth, Peter Dooley, Niall Smyth, Brian Deeney, Dylan McNeice, Oliver Coffey, Harry Byrne, Ciarán Mangan.

Referee: Ben Breakspear (Wales)