‘I’m not sure we would have won that game this time last year’: Wilkins happy with Connacht’s hard-fought win over Scarlets

Connacht have taken two wins from the opening three rounds of the new URC season. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

United Rugby Championship round three: Scarlets 23 Connacht 24

Connacht are sitting pretty on the URC table having secured a rare win against Scarlets in Wales.

They made hard work of it, but to register an important away win over the Welsh outfit Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday evening was a rare feat.

“It says a big statement about the ambition of the group, the determination of the group,” said head coach Pete Wilkins, “because there’s three games we’ve got important points from in different ways that we might not have done so last season.”

“It’s a tough place to get a result for us. We’ve got Finlay Bealham who has been here six times before and never won, and Joycey [Martin Joyce], our kitman, who told me that in 16 years, we’ve only won twice, so it’s a tough place for us to get a result.”

Connacht’s character, having shown an abundance in their second-half comeback against the Sharks, once again came to the fore – this time in eking out the victory in the dying minute.

“I think that’s the stage where you begin to think it’s obviously too close for comfort on the scoreboard, have we got it in us to show another gear and find a way? And I think in fairness to the team, the fact that they did that demonstrates the progress because I’m not sure we would have won that game this time last year.”

Having led at the break 21-14, Connacht conceded the lead just seven minutes from full-time, but there was enough in the tank to secure victory through the boot of Cathal Forde after replacement hooker van de Merwe conceded a late penalty.

“I think the Scarlets, the way they defended, the way they took their opportunities, the way they pressured us into errors, they deserve an enormous amount of credit. [For us] to get away with a win, and I think it is getting away with a win, will prove to be really significant in our season.”

It was a hard-earned victory for the visitors who had taken an early stranglehold on the game, and although spurning two opportunities to score an opening try, they had all the momentum.

Although Finlay Bealham was held up over the line, within minutes they grabbed their first try when profiting from a Scarlets’ mistake. The home side, in attempting to clear their lines, lost possession and the quick-thinking Piers O’Connor touched down to open the visitors’ home account.

Ben Murphy scores for Connacht against Scarlets. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

It did not get any better for the home side when losing right wing Tom Rogers to the sinbin, but from the resulting lineout and maul, Dave Heffernan’s try was denied for an earlier obstruction in the maul.

Within minutes, however, they reaped the reward from a fine cross-field kick from Carty, and an alert Mack Hansen was on hand to touch down, with Carty adding the extras for a 14-0 after 15 minutes.

Momentum, however, switched after Bundee Aki was yellow carded for a high tackle, and Scarlets capitalised when Gareth Davies’ found a defensive gap to claw the score back to seven – Sam Costelow adding the conversion after 22 minutes.

It provided them impetus, and as their backs started to fire, they began two stretch the Connacht defence. Costelow and Lousi were influential in keeping the ball alive, before Davis claimed the home side’s second try, with Costelow converting.

While Connacht’s defensive work proved vital in keeping Scarlets out, Connacht then produced a try before the break. Winning a defensive lineout, Aki supplied the perfect pass to Conor Oliver, who delivered a barnstorming run down field. Paul Boyle found Murphy, who delivered his third try of the season. Carty’s conversion ensured Pete Wilkins side went into the break with a 21-14 lead and the momentum.

Having forced a Connacht knock-on just metres shy of the try line, Scarlets wrested possession, and three successive penalties put them 23-21 in front with the clock ticking.

Connacht, now chasing the game, did enough to win a late penalty. Cathal Forde, from the right touchline, sent the ball through the sticks to put Connacht in front by a single point. A timely Costelow knock-on handed possession to Wilkins’s side to take the winning spoils.

Scoring sequence: 9m O’Connor try, Carty con 0-7; 15m Hansen try, Carty con 0-14; 21 Davies try, Costelow con 7-14; 29m Davies try Costelow con 14-14; 37m Murphy try, Carty con 14-21; HT 14-21; 42m Costelow pen 17-21; 52m Lloyd pen 20-21; 73m Costelow pen 23-21; 77m Forde pen 23-24.

Yellow cards; Scarlets: Tom Rogers (12), Connacht, Bundee Aki (19)

Scarlets: I Nicolas, T Rogers, J Williams, E James, B Murray, S Costelow, G Davies, A Hepburn, R Elias, H Thomas, S Lousi, M Douglas, J McLeod (Capt), D Davis, T Plumtree.

Replacements: A Craig for Plumtree (35-41), K Matias for Hepburn (HT), C Tuipolotu for Thomas (57), I Lloyd for Nicolas (42-57, 63), M Page for Costelow (45), M Van der Merve for Elias (55), S Wainwright for Thomas (55)

Connacht: S Cordero, M Hansen, C Forde, B Aki, P O’Connor, J Carty, B Murphy, D Buckley, D Heffernan, F Bealham, N Murray, D O’Connor, J Murphy, C Prendergast (Capt), C Oliver

Replacements: P Boyle for Prendergast (32), D Tierney Martin for Heffernan (52), P Dooley for Buckley (52), S Bolton for Carty (54), Temi Lasisi for Bealham (63), O Dowling for Murray (57), C Blade for Murphy (54), D Hawkshaw for Cordero (63)

Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen