‘It’s going to be rough’: Ulster geared up for South African challenge against Lions

Ulster's Stuart McCloskey will start at inside centre against the Lions on Saturday. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

United Rugby Championship: Lions v Ulster, Ellis Park, Johannesburg, Saturday, 11.55am Irish time (Live on Premier Sports)

Ulster had a belter of a late win against last season’s champions Glasgow in their first outing last week, and they beat the Lions last season in Belfast, so what is there to worry about in Jo’burg?

Coach Richie Murphy has brought a 30-man squad for their two matches against the Lions and Bulls next week, and from that a couple of fresh but familiar faces start on Saturday.

Stuart McCloskey takes his place at inside centre for his first competitive match since Ireland beat South Africa in Durban in the summer and will add experience and bulk to the middle of the park.

Ditto for John Cooney at scrumhalf, who has recovered from his hamstring injury, partnering last week’s try scoring Aidan Morgan in the halfbacks.

Morgan, an Aukland native with a grandmother from Belfast, scored on his eye-catching URC debut and has set up the prospect of an intriguing battle for week-to-week outhalf honours.

South African Werner Kok, the former Springbok Sevens player, lines out for the first time on the right wing, having had time against Glasgow from the bench in round one.

Murphy has opted for a six-two split on the bench and makes five rotations to the Ulster pack as part of eight changes overall from last week.

Props Andy Warwick and Tom O’Toole come in for Eric O’Sullivan and Corrie Barrett, while Matty Rea and Sean Reffell are recalled to the backrow. Alan O’Connor, in for Iain Henderson, captains the team from the secondrow alongside Kieran Treadwell.

Ulster know the Lions possess a lively counter attacking threat and a solid set piece.

“It’s going to be rough [in South Africa],” said Kok this week of playing in his home country. “The altitude is going to be a big difference and the heat is going to be tough. I know the plan that we have to manage the game and when we get the opportunity try to finish our chances.”

The Lions, who lost to a last-minute penalty in the final of the recent Currie Cup, are led by emerging star, number eight Francke Horn. They are hoping to build from their strong form in the Domestic Cup competition and keep the momentum going into the URC.

“As a group we are really excited about the upcoming URC. There’s a great vibe and energy within the squad. We have six URC debutants featuring this weekend consisting of a combination of new signings and guys from the recent Currie Cup,” said coach Ivan van Rooyen.

Ulster won last week but have some improvements to make according to coach Murphy. This would be a good time to do just that.

Lions: Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Erich Cronje, Rynhardt Jonker, Tapiwa Mafura; Kade Wolhuter, Sanele Nohamba; Morgan Naudé, Pieter Botha, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Reinhard Nothnagel, Darrien Landsberg, Jarod Cairns, Ruan Venter, Francke Horn (C). Replacements: Franco Marais, Juan Schoeman, Conraad van Vuuren, Ruben Schoeman, Siba Qoma, Renzo du Plessis, Nico Steyn, Henco van Wyk.

Ulster: Ethan McIlroy, Werner Kok, Stewart Moore, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Aidan Morgan, John Cooney; Andrew Warwick, John Andrew, Tom O’Toole, Kieran Treadwell, Alan O’Connor (C), Matty Rea, Sean Reffell, Nick Timoney. Replacements: James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Corrie Barrett, Iain Henderson, James McNabney, Nathan Doak, Mike Lowry, David McCann.

Referee: Sam Grove-White (Scotland).