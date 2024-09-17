Stuart McCloskey signs two-year contract extension with Ulster

Stuart McCloskey is in line to make his 200th appearance with Ulster over the coming season. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Ulster Rugby has confirmed they have fought off French interest in Irish centre Stuart McCloskey, who has signed a new two-year contract extension with the club, committing his future to Irish rugby until at least 2027.

McCloskey, who was part of the Irish squad that made it to the quarter-final of last year’s World Cup in France, where he won his 18th Irish cap, is in line to make his 200th appearance with Ulster over the coming season. McCloskey was also a key member of the Ireland squad that won back-to-back Six Nations Championships in 2023 and 2024.

A hugely physical player, who played club rugby with Dungannon RFC, he made his Ulster debut in February 2014 and since then has developed into an elite ball carrier in the centre position.

“I’m delighted to have signed a new contract for the next two years. I feel like I’m playing the best rugby of my career, and I’m enjoying my role as one of the more experienced players in the team,” said the 32-year-old from Bangor.

“We have a squad packed with talent and have a good blend between experience and youth. It’s exciting times around the place, and we have a core of young centres coming through that I’m excited to work with and help push them on. I’m really motivated and excited for the season ahead as we move forward.”

Bayonne were reportedly interested in signing McCloskey, which would have brought an end to his Irish career.

The announcement on Tuesday arrives just days before Ulster get their United Rugby Championship campaign underway at home to reigning champions Glasgow Warriors (Saturday, 7.45pm).

“This is fantastic news for us as we get ready for the new season. Stuart is one of our most experienced international players in our squad, and a standout member of the team,” said Ulster Rugby’s head of recruitment and rugby operations, Bryn Cunningham.

“Being a key presence for us, not only on the pitch, but off it as well, we see his current leadership role really growing and evolving, particularly with so many young players in and around the Senior Men’s squad. Stuart will be a great role model for this talent coming through.”