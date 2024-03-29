Leinster run riot with strong second half display to power past Bulls

Leinster’s Liam Turner celebrates scoring the province's seventh try in the URC clash with the Bulls. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

URC Leinster 47 Bulls 14

Leinster went into Friday night at the head of the league table and four points ahead of their second placed South African opponents. They came out of it even further in front after a bonus point win and something of a romp in front of 17,000 in the RDS.

It didn’t always look like that but after a settling in period Leinster cut loose in the second half and nothing the Bulls could do could slow them down. Seven tries later, two in the first half and five in the second, rampant Leinster left in a celebratory mood.

For the opening 10 minutes it was evident the Bulls had come to play. By that stage they had won two scrums, a penalty from the first and penalty advantage at the second indicating that this could be a problem area for the home side. It wasn’t.

The Bulls drew first blood when Johan Goosen kicked a penalty for 0-3, which turned up the volume of the home crowd who hoped noise would stir Leinster into action. Jordan Larmour typically ran the ball whenever he saw space but another scrum penalty after just 12 minutes and referee Craig Evans was having words with captain Luke McGrath and Ronan Kelleher.

Goosen then landed again, this one a beauty from inches inside the Bulls half. In the mild, still night he easily made the distance for 0-6.

But when Leinster finally burst into life it was with edge and speed, Larmour weaving his way forward up the middle of the park and offloading perfectly to inside centre Jamie Osborne. As Osborne was felled he picked up Josh van der Flier in support.

The delivery was good and van der Flier made the last 20 metres, dangerously crashing into the post as he gave Leinster their first five points, Harry Byrne converting for 7-6.

Ten minutes later it was Leinster in top gear again, this time Byrne opting to kick to touch rather than feast on a simple penalty, much to crowd’s approval. It was Ross Molony who took Kelleher’s throw and the Leinster bodies piled in around before a heap of them fell over the line in the left corner, the referee having to burrow in to spot the Leinster hooker and the grounded ball for 12-6.

But just like home side, the Bulls had the capacity to flare up and from nowhere outhalf Goosen shot through space up the middle. He found Kurt Lee Arendse wide on the right and the winger took off. There was no chance of the cover catching the World Cup winning Springbok but Luke McGrath made it across to flatten Arendse.

It took some time for referee Evans to look carefully at the tackle before McGrath was shown the yellow card and the sin bin.

It was a frantic few closing minutes with the Bulls a man up and seizing the advantage. Finally, Kelleher came through a ruck illegally and Goosen easily kicked the penalty to close the half with Leinster chasing 12-14 and McGrath in the medical room for a HIA.

But Leinster came out with no fear. And within minutes two quick home tries entirely changed the complexion of the match. The first came from a lovely backwards flip from lock Joe McCarthy to Irish wing James Lowe who scrambled down the right touchline and over the line on 45 minutes.

It then looked like the fingerprints of Jaques Nienaber were prominent when Leinster made five changes in the pack and within seconds produced a second try. Barely had the game restarted and the replacements were pouring up field, Jamison Gibson Park, who replaced McGrath at scrumhalf calmly passing to Michael Milne just feet from the Bulls line. Milne spilled over for 26-14 and Leinster were again looking imperious.

However, it wasn’t a match to settle into any predictable pattern and the Bulls continued to show a sharp side to their attacking play. But Larmour, Jack Conan and Osborne were showing well and in the goal to goal play, it always seemed that were more scores available.

A big turn over from Dan Sheehan and heroic defence from the home side was interspersed flashing attacking move with players perhaps aware of next week’s meeting with Leicester in the Champions Cup. But it was Dan Sheehan who romped over in the right corner, kindly put through by Milne before Jack Conan and Liam Turner added their names to the growing try list, the match by then long put to bed.

Scoring sequence – 6 mins J Goosen pen 0-3; 13 mins J Goosen pen 0-6; 18 mins J van der Flier try, H Byrne con 6-7; 27 mins R Kelleher try 12-6; 36 mins K lee-Arendse 12-11; 40 mins Goosen pen 12-14. Halftime Leinster 12 Bulls 14 45 mins J Lowe try, Byrne con 19-14; 47 mins M Milne try, Byrne con 26-14; 64 mins D Sheehan try, R Byrne con 33-14; 69 mins J Conan try, R Byrne con 40-14 76 mins L Turner try, R Byrne con 47-14.

Leinster: J Larmour; R Russell, R Henshaw, J Osborne, J Lowe; H Byrne, L McGrath (c); C Healy, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa, R Moloney, J McCrthy, R Baird, J van der Flier, J Conan

Replacements: D Sheehan for Kelleher (45 mins), M Milne for Healy (45 mins), T Furlong for Ala’alatoa (45 mins),J Jenkins for Moloney (45 mins), J Gibson-Park for McGrath (45 mins), L Turner for Henshaw (51 mins), R Byrne for H Byrne (54 mins), C Doris for van der Flier (67 mins).

Yellow card: L McGrath

Bulls: W Le Roux; K Lee Arendse, C Moodie, D Kriel, D Williams; J Goosen, E Papier; G Steencamp, A van der Merwe, W Louw, R Vermaak, R Nortje, M van Staden, E Louw, M Coetzee ©

Replacements: M Gumede for van Staden (22 mins) H Vorster for Williams (51 mins), J Grobbelaar for van der Merwe (52 mins), M Smith for Steencamp (52 mins), S Matanzima for W Louw (62 mins), R Ludwig for R Vermaak (62 mins), Z Burger for Papier (65 mins), C Smith for Goosen (65 mins).

Referee: C Evans (WRU)