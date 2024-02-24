Head-to-head: Calvin Nash v Rio Dyer

Calvin Nash

Club: Munster

Position: Wing

Age: 26

Height: 5ft10in

Weight: 90 kgs (14st 2lbs)

Ireland caps: 3

Points: 10

Why he is so important? There would have been pressure in inheriting the jersey vacated by the injured Mack Hansen, who has been a standout player in his fledgling Ireland career, but Nash has stepped up brilliantly. Having made his debut in a World Cup warm-up game against Italy, he capped a first Six Nations start with a try against France in Marseilles and followed up with another against the Italians last time out. Strong, fast and with good footwork, he possess a fine all-court game.

Trivia: He was asked in an interview to pick a rugby ‘Dream Team,’ and plumped for the following. “The front row would be Tony Woodcock, Jerry Flannery, and John Hayes. Second row: Victor Matfield and Paul O’Connell. Backrow: Sean O’Brien, Ardie Savea, and Anthony Foley. At nine I’d probably have George Gregan. Johnny Wilkinson at 10. I’d love to see Sonny Bill [Williams] and Brian O Driscoll in the centre together. My back three would be Jonah Lomu, Christian Cullen and I’ll move Shane Williams on to the right wing.”

Rio Dyer

Wales's Rio Dyer in action against England at Twickenham Stadium, London. Photograph: David Davies/PA

Club: Dragons

Position: wing

Age: 24

Height: 6ft1in

Weight: 85 kgs (13st 4lbs)

Wales caps: 16

Points: 25

Why he is so important? The Dragons speedster has started six of the last nine Wales matches dating back to the World Cup warm-ups last season as he’s become Warren Gatland’s preferred option on the left wing. Quick, agile, and deceptively strong, with a presence under the high ball, the only slight surprise is that he’s managed just a single try, against Scotland in the opening Six Nations game. He is lethal if afforded any space and has matured into a fine Test player, a process that started with a try scoring debut against New Zealand in 2022, four years after his first appearance for the Dragons (2018).

Trivia: When he was renovating his home in Rogerstone, he didn’t have to look far for help as the family owns a construction company. “I have been learning along the way. My whole family has been teaching me how to do it. I can build stud walls now, I have been doing insulation, I have been doing everything to be fair. I am a man of all trades now!”