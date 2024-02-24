Head-to-head: Calvin Nash v Rio Dyer

Calvin Nash
Club: Munster
Position: Wing
Age: 26
Height: 5ft10in
Weight: 90 kgs (14st 2lbs)
Ireland caps: 3
Points: 10
Why he is so important? There would have been pressure in inheriting the jersey vacated by the injured Mack Hansen, who has been a standout player in his fledgling Ireland career, but Nash has stepped up brilliantly. Having made his debut in a World Cup warm-up game against Italy, he capped a first Six Nations start with a try against France in Marseilles and followed up with another against the Italians last time out. Strong, fast and with good footwork, he possess a fine all-court game.
Trivia: He was asked in an interview to pick a rugby ‘Dream Team,’ and plumped for the following. “The front row would be Tony Woodcock, Jerry Flannery, and John Hayes. Second row: Victor Matfield and Paul O’Connell. Backrow: Sean O’Brien, Ardie Savea, and Anthony Foley. At nine I’d probably have George Gregan. Johnny Wilkinson at 10. I’d love to see Sonny Bill [Williams] and Brian O Driscoll in the centre together. My back three would be Jonah Lomu, Christian Cullen and I’ll move Shane Williams on to the right wing.”
Rio Dyer
Club: Dragons
Position: wing
Age: 24
Height: 6ft1in
Weight: 85 kgs (13st 4lbs)
Wales caps: 16
Points: 25
Why he is so important? The Dragons speedster has started six of the last nine Wales matches dating back to the World Cup warm-ups last season as he’s become Warren Gatland’s preferred option on the left wing. Quick, agile, and deceptively strong, with a presence under the high ball, the only slight surprise is that he’s managed just a single try, against Scotland in the opening Six Nations game. He is lethal if afforded any space and has matured into a fine Test player, a process that started with a try scoring debut against New Zealand in 2022, four years after his first appearance for the Dragons (2018).
Trivia: When he was renovating his home in Rogerstone, he didn’t have to look far for help as the family owns a construction company. “I have been learning along the way. My whole family has been teaching me how to do it. I can build stud walls now, I have been doing insulation, I have been doing everything to be fair. I am a man of all trades now!”