RG Snyman returns to Munster side for away date against Scarlets

RG Snyman makes his first start of the season for Munster away to the Scarlets on Friday night. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

RG Snyman will play his first game since the World Cup Final when he lines up for Munster in Friday’s night’s URC game against Scarlets in Wales (7.35pm, live on TG4 and Premier Sports).

The 34-year-old lock will be making just his 11th appearance for Munster after recovering from the neck and shoulder surgery he underwent after South Africa completed back-to-back World Cup wins last November.

Snyman, who will join Leinster next season, is joined by Tom Ahern in a strong secondrow, two of seven changes Graham Rowntree has made to his starting side from the one that beat the Crusaders two weeks ago.

Also returning from injury is Mike Haley, who will start at fullback, while Conor Murray starts at scrumhalf alongside Joey Carbery.

Oli Jager and Jeremy Loughman return to the frontrow, while 22-year-old backrow forward Alex Kendellen captains the side in the URC for the first time after leading the team against Crusaders.

Three academy players are included in the squad as 20-year-old Ruadhán Quinn keeps his place at blindside flanker for his first start in the URC. Ethan Coughlan and Shay McCarthy are the backline replacements.

MUNSTER: Mike Haley; Seán O’Brien, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell; Shane Daly; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, Oli Jager; Tom Ahern, RG Snyman; Ruadhán Quinn, Alex Kendellen (capt), Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Eoghan Clarke, Josh Wycherley, John Ryan, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Ethan Coughlan, Rory Scannell, Shay McCarthy.