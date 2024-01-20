Leinster outmuscle Leicester as bonus-point win sets up home run

Dan Sheehan stretches to score a try for Leinster during the Investec Champions Cup match against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road. Photograph: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Leicester 10 Leinster 27

A four-try bonus-point win in a tough uncompromising performance, the visitors recovering from a sluggish start to physically outmuscle their hosts. Leinster guaranteed a home draw in the Round of 16 and perhaps beyond; that will become clearer when the final pool matches have all been played on Sunday evening.

There was beauty in the manner in which Leinster beasted their hosts, the Irish province’s feral ferocity in defence, suffocating the Leicester for much of the match. The Tigers resorted to putting boot to ball for most of the afternoon and providing turnovers from which Leinster profited in general play and on the scoreboard.

Leo Cullen’s side had started their afternoon in a slightly bizarre fashion. The Leinster players and coaches negotiated a right of way through the media room to get to the dressingroom, not so much a shortcut as a less than magical mystery tour, the impromptu redirection had started when initially ushered away by a steward from the travelling supporters and in through the car park.

It didn’t distract them unduly. The Leinster pack were excellent to a man, Tadhg Furlong back to his halcyon days as a ball carrier, young Joe McCarthy a colossus, James Ryan, Andrew Porter and Dan Sheehan all grafting prodigiously, while the backrow of Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris were exceptional on both sides of the ball.

The only downside was outhalf Harry Byrne limping off in the second half – he took some heavy punishment – but not before he had produced an accomplished display. James Lowe was awarded the man-of-the-match, lighting the touch paper of Leinster’s attack time and again. The centres Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose got through a mountain of work, Hugo Keenan imperious in his duties.

Leinster gave Leicester a 10-point start, largely predicated on ill-discipline and unusually brittle defence, but then roared back into the game and should have been more than five points ahead at the interval. Porter and Doris were held up over the line; given their time again they might make a more judicious choice.

Those chances came on foot of some cracking rugby with Lowe, Henshaw, McCarthy, Baird, and the rampaging Furlong at the centre of affairs. McCarthy and Furlong more often than not won the initial collision, so too Lowe, who’s powerful fends created space from which others profited.

James Ryan of Leinster is tackled by Leicester's Ollie Chessum. Photograph: Juan Gasparini/Inpho

It was in marked contrast to the opening throes of the contest when Leinster offered up possession and field position when conceding a raft of penalties. The Tigers eventually availed of the generosity on nine minutes.

After a lineout maul had been stopped, former Ireland Under-20 international Dan Kelly swept to the short side of a ruck, stepped inside Jordan Larmour’s tackle, and passed to flanker Hano Liebenberg who crossed unopposed in the corner. Handré Pollard’s touchline conversion was a beauty and then he then tagged on a booming penalty from the halfway line.

Leinster captain Ryan had received a warning from referee Andrea Piardi that the team’s penalty transgressions had reached a point where a card was likely to accompany the next offence. A Henshaw break was a conduit to the Tigers’ 22 but Porter was ultimately held up as he surged from close range.

Byrne, who was brave – he took one thunderous hit from Ollie Chessum – and assured in most of what he did reduced the deficit with a penalty, and then on instruction turned down a shot at the posts and poked the ball into the corner.

Leinster’s initial front peel was stopped, but no one could prevent McCarthy from powering over from close range. The visitors had settled into a nice attacking rhythm with Lowe once again a catalyst, his power, fend and offload set Ringrose away.

The centre linked with Jamison Gibson-Park and the Leinster scrumhalf’s bounce pass and Larmour’s exquisite footwork resulted in a try for the latter. Leinster went in 15-10 ahead at the interval. It might have been more but Matt Scott somehow managed to prevent a charging Doris from grounding the ball.

Leinster were first to strike after the interval. Leicester scrumhalf Tom Whiteley received a yellow card for deliberately throwing/knocking the ball into touch and from a maul, Sheehan broke off and powered through a despairing tackle. Byrne’s conversion was well struck to push his side into a 22-10 lead.

Caelan Doris of Leinster is tackled by Harry Wells of Leicester. Photograph: Juan Gasparini/Inpho

The onus was on Leicester to try to produce some creativity with the ball but too often they kicked possession away. And when they did run Leinster’s defensive vigilance and Van der Flier’s breakdown work, ensured a turnover, either penalty or possession.

McCarthy thought he’d scored a try by outrunning Solome Kata but play was called back for a high tackle, ironically by the Leinster secondrow, the officials missing what looked like a blatant knock-on before that. Byrne limped off to be replaced by Sam Prendergast.

The visitors’ discipline again became problematic, three penalties in a short period of time. But twice the Leicester lineout blinked, Ryan nicking one and another being carelessly slapped back. A fourth penalty on 64 minutes, again inside the Leinster 22, and this time Piardi called Ryan over to officially warn him.

It went unheeded Jack Conan received a yellow card but how the Tigers weren’t penalised in the scrum leading up to the offence is known only to Piardi. Leicester opted for another scrum, but Doris got a measure of revenge on Scott, getting over the Tigers centre to win a relieving penalty in the shadow of the Leinster posts.

As the game entered the final 10 minutes, both teams had summoned most of their reinforcements, Leinster relying on their aggressive defence to frustrate the home side, forcing a knock-on here and a panicked, poor decision there. The contest got bogged down in a morass or mistakes, but the visitors cared less, in every respect.

Leinster let a few try scoring chances go begging as they chased the fourth and bonus-point try but four minutes into injury time the outstanding Doris drove over from close range after Lowe’s intercept and Conan’s powerful surge. Mission accomplished.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 9 mins: Liebenberg try, Pollard con, 7-0; 20: Pollard pen, 10-0; 23: Byrne pen, 10-3; 28: McCarthy try, Byrne con, 10-10; 34: Larmour try, 10-15. Half-time: 10-15. 43: Sheehan try, Byrne con, 10-22; 80 (+4): Doris try, 10-27.

LEICESTER: F Steward; H Simmons, M Scott, D Kelly, O Hassell-Collins; H Pollard, T Whiteley; J Cronin, J Montoya (capt), J Heyes; H Wells, O Chessum; H Liebenberg, T Reffell, J Wiese.

Replacements: K Hatherell for Reffell (HIA, 30 mins); J Shillcock for Simmons (36); S Carter for Chessum (HIA, 42); F van Wyk for Cronin (52); W Hurd for Heyes, S Kata for Kelly (both 56); B Youngs for Whiteley (57); A Vanes for Montoya (78).

Yellow card: T Whiteley (42 mins).

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; H Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J McCarthy, J Ryan; R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: R Kelleher for Sheehan, M Ala’alatoa for Furlong, J Conan for Van der Flier (all 57 mins); S Prendergast for Byrne (64); R Molony for McCarthy, L McGrath for Gibson-Park (both 69); C Healy for Porter (71); T O’Brien for Larmour (75).

Yellow card: J Conan (65 mins).

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Italy).