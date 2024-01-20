Leicester v Leinster: Champions Cup updates

Harry Byrne gets a chance to impress here ahead of the Six Nations and the rest of the season for Leinster. Writing earlier in the week, Gordon D’Arcy said: “Players need to play, outhalves even more so, given their pivotal role and how they influence the team. The constant rotation at Leinster, primarily due to injury, where Ross and Harry Byrne, Ciarán Frawley and Sam Prendergast have worn the 10 jersey, has affected Leinster’s attack.

The main creative source for Leinster has been Gibson-Park, who has yet to develop a strong relationship with any of the 10s. The question going to Welford Road is: if the hosts decide to focus on and shut down Gibson-Park, will the Leinster 10 be able to pick up the slack from a creativity perspective?”

Leo Cullen expects a “confrontational” Leicester challenge today. Leinster’s head coach, once a Leicester Tiger as a player, recalled: “I have so much respect for them personally having been a part of that once up a time, a very long time again now. But still it’s such a very fond period of my own life, the couple of years that I spent over there. So [it’ll be] a great atmosphere there. It’s a different type of rugby and they’ll be very, very confrontational in what they do.

“You guys see some of those stats’ handouts that EPCR send out, so it’s either the team that kicks the most or passes the least [whichever way you want to look at it], that’s the game that we will be getting ready for, it’s confrontational rugby and that’s the DNA [of the way they play].”

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Champions Cup Pool 4 game between Leicester and Leinster, live from Welford Road. Kick off for the game is 3.15pm. Leinster have won all three Champions Cup games so far and will look to secure top position in their Pool away to Leicester, which can be a tricky away fixture. Harry Byrne is back at outhalf to help solve the injury crisis in that position as Leo Cullen’s men are prepared for a bruising encounter in the midlands. Watch out for one of the great kickers, double South African Rugby World Cup-winner Handré Pollard, at 10 for Leicester.

LEICESTER: Freddie Steward; Harry Simmons, Matt Scott, Dan Kelly, Ollie Hassell-Collins; Handre Pollard, Tom Whiteley; James Cronin, Julian Montoya (capt), Joe Heyes; Harry Wells, Ollie Chessum; Hanro Liebenberg, Tommy Reffell, Jasper Wiese. Replacements: Archie Vanes, Francois van Wyk, Will Hurd, Sam Carter, Kyle Hatherell, Ben Youngs, Jamie Shillcock, Solomone Kata.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Jordan Larmour, Garry Ringrose (co-capt), Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy (27), James Ryan (co-capt); Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris. Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Michael Ala’alatoa, Ross Molony, Jack Conan, Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Tommy O’Brien.

Referee: Andrea Piardi (Ita).