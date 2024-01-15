Peter O’Mahony’s future in doubt with no Munster contract offer on the table

Peter O’Mahony’s future remains in doubt with no agreement in place to keep the Ireland backrow playing for Munster beyond this season.

With O’Mahony’s IRFU central contract set to expire at the end of the ongoing campaign, it is understood that Munster have yet to offer the 34-year-old a deal for next season.

Given other players have been awarded IRFU central contracts at O’Mahony’s expense, it is up to the province to offer terms to keep him playing in a Munster jersey.

Earlier this season O’Mahony stood down as Munster captain with the province yet to name a permanent successor.

O’Mahony first signed a central contract with the IRFU in 2013. His previous agreement with the union came to an end last season but was extended by 12 months to include the recent World Cup campaign. It is understood that this deal was worth in the region of €300,000 annually plus bonuses.

Provincial and Irish contracts for the following season are normally signed towards the end of the calendar year, with announcements made at a later stage. The Six Nations can be a period when discussions on the few contracts that have not been agreed get put on hold.

In the past 12 months a number of French clubs, aware of O’Mahony’s contract expiring this summer, have expressed an interest in the backrow forward.

Munster declined to comment on contract negotiations.

O’Mahony has played sparingly for Munster this season since returning from the World Cup. He lined out against the Stormers at Thomond Park in November before injury ruled him out until last weekend’s Champions Cup victory over Toulon.

In O’Mahony’s absence, Tom Ahern has played the bulk of Munster’s matches in the No 6 jersey. The province also has Jack O’Donoghue, Brian Gleeson, Ruadhán Quinn, Alex Kendellen, Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett as backrow options under the age of 30.

O’Mahony has played for Munster since his professional debut in 2010. He has played 179 times for the province and was part of the wider Munster squad when they won the Magners League in 2011. He captained the province to the URC title last season.

The Cork native debuted for Ireland during the 2012 Six Nations and has earned 101 caps, in addition to a Test cap for the British and Irish Lions.

He has played in three World Cup campaigns, been a part of two Six Nations-winning squads in 2014 and 2015, as well as the Grand Slam-winning groups in 2018 and 2023. O’Mahony was also a member of the Ireland squad that won the Triple Crown in 2022.

With Johnny Sexton now retired, O’Mahony had been tipped by some to become the new Ireland captain. Having returned to fitness and lined out for Munster on Saturday, he is expected to be named in Andy Farrell’s Six Nations squad on Wednesday.