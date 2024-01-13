Jack Crowley leads Munster to famous Champions Cup win in Toulon

Calvin Nash runs in Munster's fourth try during the Investec Champions Cup match against Toulon at Stade Felix Mayol. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Champions Cup: Toulon 18 Munster 29

Typical Munster. Backed into a corner somewhat of their own making by failing to win either of their opening two Champions Cup games, they conjured a magnificent and unlikely win from what appeared their toughest pool tie of all.

True to their word that they would fire shots, Munster even manufactured a fourth try bonus point, and in do so doing all but mathematically ensured their place in the Round of 16 while also keeping alive the faint possibility of a home tie by moving to within five points of Exeter.

If Andy Farrell would have wanted anybody to play a principal role in a major Champions Cup win on French soil he would have had Jack Crowley in mind.

Three weeks ahead of Ireland’s Six Nations opener an hour away in Marseille, Crowley celebrated his 24th birthday with a man of the match performance, two of Munster’s four tries coming from his beautifully varied kicking game.

But there were plenty of other candidates too. Thomas Ahern, John Hodnett and Gavin Coombes were magnificent up front, with Tadhg Beirne and Peter O’Mahony were not far behind. Critically, with Niall Scannell making a welcome return, the lineout was sorted and so too the scrum. As good as the attacking play and the tries was Munster’s defence, which withstood some furiously intense attacks from Toulon’s powerful Fijian-infused running game.

Behind the pack, Craig Casey’s passing and box kicking were of such a high standard that he played all but the last 10 minutes. Outside the polished Crowley, Alex Nankivell had a big game, and so too Calvin Nash, while Simon Zebo varnished his strong display in both attack and defence with his 35th European try.

Munster had to roll with several punches in a breathless, brilliant first half and fell 10-0 down. At times they were again guilty of playing too much rugby in their own half despite having good rewards from their wingers in reclaiming Craig Casey’s box kicks, but they kept firing their own shots and contrived to lead 17-13 at the interval.

The tone was set in a scoreless but wildly fluctuating opening 10 minutes featuring innumerable turnovers, be they spillages or rips in contact. Munster were indebted to Crowley for a try-saving tackle on Matthias Halagahu under the posts before John Hodnett claimed a vital turnover.

They might have had more joy from another turnover inside their own 22, this time by Beirne, when the ball was moved quickly to Nash in space on the right wing. Surprisingly he didn’t back himself to take on the Toulon loosehead Dany Priso and instead stepped back into traffic.

Munster’s willingness to play in their own half was all the riskier given how quick referee Nika Amashukeli was to award Toulon poachers at the breakdown, and Melvyn Jaminet opened the scoring after Dave Ribbans was awarded a jackal penalty even though virtually on his knees.

Zebo made a good read on Jaminet and Coombes won another turnover but when Crowley opted to chip into space the ball angled and bounced for winger Jiuta Wainiqolo to gather inside his own 22, and he ran infield, slaloming past Jeremy Loughman, Beirne and Nash before working a switch with fellow Fijian Duncan Paia’aua to finish from 40 metres.

Munster's Jack Crowley is challenged by Duncan Paia'aua of Toulon during the game at the Stade Felix Mayol. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

But after another big carry by Coombes, Leicester Fainga’anuku went off his feet and Crowley opened Munster’s account before they conjured a superb try, as finally the passes stuck at the right end of the pitch as the constant changes of angles kept the Toulon defence on the back foot.

Twice in quick succession either side of a snipe by Casey, Coombes made vital metres beyond contact before Nankivell went through Waisea Nayacalevu and Jaminet to score between the posts.

Although the latter landed another penalty, won by Christopher Tolofua in the jackal against Scannell for not releasing, Munster’s attacking shape through the phases was rewarded with an even better try.

Coombes started the move when latching on to Ribbans’s tap down with a good carry, and this time the multiphase attack was varnished by Zebo calling for a chip into space by Crowley, which the outhalf delivered deftly and perfectly. Zebo gathered on the full and celebrated joyously.

What’s more, when Toulon opted to go to the corner with the last play of the half, the Munster pack held up the maul, with particularly good work by Scannell, to preserve their 17-13 lead at half-time.

Munster needed to produce another strong defensive set on the resumption before striking again off a lineout maul. Nash did very well to retrieve a loose pass and gain ground before, two phases later, Crowley chipped perfectly to the right touchline, where Ahern gathered and bounced Dan Biggar’s tackle to score.

Despite the best efforts of the French TV director and the home crowd amid endless replays of Nash possibly nudging the ball back and then forward on the deck, the score rightly stood, even if Crowley missed the touchline conversion amid a cacophony of boos.

Duly angered and roused, Toulon mounted a furious attack through phases which ended with deft offloads by Nayacalevu and Jaminet putting Cornell du Preez over in the corner.

But their comeback was effectively killed off when Casey and Nash combined from the scrumhalf’s box kick. Nash chased it down and at full tilt rose above Jaminet, feet rooted to the ground, to gather and sprint clear to score what was the bonus-point try to boot.

They might even added more, but Coombes’s finish was ruled out for a double movement and another attack on the Toulon line ended with obstruction after the magnificent Hodnett had latched on to a clever kick into space by Crowley.

Munster could even afford to unload the remainder of their bench, and the game ended to the day’s clearest rendition of The Fields. One of the great European coliseums had been well and truly conquered.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 16 mins: Jaminet pen 3-0; 23: Paia’aua try, Jaminet con 10-0; 29: Crowley pen 10-3; 31: Nankivell try, Crowley con 10-10; 35: Jaminet pen 13-10; 37: Zebo try, Crowley con 13-17; (half-time 13-17); 48: Ahern try 13-22; 54: Du Preez try 18-22; 59: Nash try, Crowley con 18-29.

TOULON: Melvyn Jaminet; Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu, Duncan Paia’aua, Leicester Fainga’anuku; Dan Biggar, Ben White; Dany Priso, Christopher Tolofua, Kieran Brookes; Matthias Halagahu, David Ribbans (capt); Cornell du Preez, Selevasio Tolofua, Facundo Isa.

Replacements: Jules Coulon for S Tolofua (36-40 and 61 mins); Jack Singleton for C Tolofua, Bruce Devaux for Priso, Beka Gigashvili for Brookes (all 53); Brian Alainu’uese for Halagahu, Jérémy Sinzelle for Biggar (both 61); Juiles Danglot for White (65); Setariki Tuicuvu for Nayacalevu (66).

MUNSTER: Simon Zebo; Calvin Nash, Antoine Frisch, Alex Nankivell, Shane Daly; Jack Crowley, Craig Casey; Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Tom Ahern, Tadhg Beirne (capt); Peter O’Mahony, John Hodnett, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Alex Kendellen for O’Mahony (64 mins); Conor Murray for Casey, Joey Carbery for Nankivell (both 71); Seán O’Brien for Zebo (72 mins); Eoghan Clarke for Scannell, Josh Wycherley for Loughman, Stephen Archer for Ryan, Brian Gleeson for Coombes (all 76).

Referee: Nika Amashukeli (Geo)