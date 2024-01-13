Champions Cup Live - Leinster vs Stade Francais

A rolled ankle in training has cost him Harry Byrne place in today’s Champions Cup pool match, just another bad break for the talented 24-year-old in a career dogged by inordinate injury misfortune. It’s impossible to prove anything if you are not on a pitch. — John O'Sullivan

[ Another bad break for Harry Byrne as injury denies chance to impress for Leinster ]

Irish Times rugby writer previews this clash, available to read via the above link. The headline issue is that of Harry Byrne. After a head knock cost him what was a promising outing in La Rochelle, once again the young 10 sees a chance to press his Ireland case denied by injury.

Harry Byrne misses the match with Stade Francais through injury. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

📋 𝙇𝙀 𝙓𝙑 𝒆𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒆́𝒆𝒏 🌟



🔟 changements dans l'équipe titulaire

☝️ La première titularisation du titi 𝗡𝗼𝗮𝗵 𝗡𝗲𝗻𝗲

🆕 La première feuille de match de 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝘆 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗼

© Premier capitanat pour @Mat_Hirigoyen sous le maillot stadiste 🫡#LEIvSFP | avec ℝ𝕖𝕩𝕖𝕝 pic.twitter.com/pC4SIGFbsX — Stade Français Paris (@SFParisRugby) January 12, 2024

As for Stade, well they’ve completed the ritual of rotating heavily ahead of a trip to Dublin. They’ve made 10 changes from their last Top14 outing. Regardless, there are a few recognisable names. All Black and former Chief Brad Weber at nine stands out, as does Fijian Dakuwaqa on the wing. Englishman Zack Henry, formerly of GB Sevens, starts at 10.

The big team news from a Leinster point of view is the return of James Lowe. He lines out for the first time since the World Cup. Tadhg Furlong also plays having missed a number of weeks through injury. James Ryan is on the bench as the beefy of Joe McCarthy and Jason Jenkins are preferred in the secondrow, Garry Ringrose captains.

Harry Byrne is injured, meaning Ciarán Frawley starts at 10 with Sam Prendergast on the bench.

From one provincial Champions Cup clash to another, it’s time for Leinster vs Stade Francais at the Aviva. Nathan Johns here once again to guide you through all the action from Ballsbridge.