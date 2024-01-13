Leinster run in seven tries as Stade Francais put to the sword at the Aviva

Leinster's Josh van der Flier scores a try despite the attempts of Stephane Ahmed and Zack Henry of Stade Français to stop him. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Champions Cup: Leinster 43 Stade Francais 7

Seven tries represented a reasonable return from a Champions Cup pool match in which Leinster’s performance, initially fitful in quality, got better either side of a lacklustre opening and finish to the game.

The only blight was an injury to the unfortunate Ciarán Frawley, another outhalf struck down by an injury jinx that afflicts those in that position this season. Head coach Leo Cullen confirmed that Frawley had taken a knock to the back, which had started to spasm, but believes the player will be back in contention for next week’s trip to Leicester.

“He took a bang to the back but he looks all right, he’s up and around in the dressingroom. I don’t think it is bad to my amateur eye,” said Cullen.

Stade Francais caused Leinster the occasional problem but largely as a result of the home side’s mistakes and when they did threaten the Parisian club found a way for those attacks to perish at their own hands.

Leinster had some standout contributions, James Lowe on his return, captain Garry Ringrose, the outstanding Jamison Gibson-Park and up front Dan Sheehan, Joe McCarthy, Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris were robust and effective on both sides of the ball.

The opening 40 minutes was a microcosm of Leinster’s season to date, some excellent rugby interspersed with a lack of accuracy and discipline and some ropey set-piece issues. The home side turned over four lineouts on their throw, had a try chalked off for a silly obstruction offence, and some of the kicking options suffered from the double whammy of being poorly thought out and executed.

And yet, Cullen’s team still managed to produce some cracking rugby, invariably prompted by Gibson-Park, whose vision and range of passing put team-mates into space. Lowe was also influential as Leinster looked to work him into space on a regular basis, where his kicking and power in contact reaped rewards.

A key to Leinster’s ambition in attack depends on the player in possession selecting the correct multi-choice option and there were times in the home side’s bright opening, when overruling the pre-called choice would have been more advantageous, using the ‘front door’ runner rather than playing out the back.

There was plenty of creativity, and with a smidgen more care it could have yielded more than the three tries for Lowe, Van der Flier and Sheehan. McCarthy, Baird, Doris and Van der Flier were very effective on the gainline, while centres Robbie Henshaw and Ringrose were also muscular in carrying.

Leinster served notice early on, Lowe came off the blindside wing to race through a gap but Stade Francais number eight Giovanni Habel-Kuffner pulled off a brilliant tackle to collar Hugo Keenan from behind.

Leinster's Garry Ringrose is tackled by Stade Francais' Paris Stephane Ahmed and Peniasi Dakuwaqa during the game at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Sheehan thought he had scored a try, but Baird was penalised for obstruction on the fringe of the goal-line ruck. If Leinster’s lineout work on their throw was sub-par, they managed to nick a couple of the visitors’ throws and win a couple of scrum penalties.

Opportunities came and went until the 17th minute when the home side struck. Sheehan and Van der Flier both made metres and from a ruck inside the 22, Gibson-Park’s superb cut-out pass to Ringrose allowed the centre to find a gap and put Lowe over in the corner. Frawley tagged on a superb conversion from the touchline.

Gibson-Park saved a try with his leg speed after Ringrose had a kick charged down and Frawley compounded the error with an ill-judged chip. The Leinster scrumhalf was the quickest in thought and deed to spare his team-mates’ blushes.

Leinster had a second try on 29 minutes after Doris did superbly to gather a bounce pass, pirouette, accelerate inside one tackler and into the 22 and from there Gibson-Park’s and Jordan Larmour’s hands put Van der Flier over in the corner.

The home side continued to concede some unnecessary penalties but on the stroke of half-time they managed to put a better slant on the first half when Sheehan latched on to Ringrose’s beautifully judged cross-kick and powered over in the corner.

The Leinster captain started the second half as he finished the first, a gorgeous break saw him race 60 metres and despite being grounded just short, Gibson-Park’s cut-out pass sent Larmour over for a try. A couple of minutes later it was Baird’s turn to show his athleticism and pace with a brilliant long-distance break finished off eventually by Doris. The only downside for the home team as they found the attacking rhythm was an injury to Frawley, who was assisted from the pitch; dreadfully unlucky in a game in which he was growing into nicely.

That scoring burst allowed Cullen to summon the bench – Tadhg Furlong did nicely on his return to ride several hard-core tackles with one trademark carry – with replacement scrumhalf Luke McGrath reaching a milestone 200th appearance for the province.

Larmour’s second try on 67 minutes was executed with training ground precision, James Ryan with the lineout take and Ronan Kelleher with a wide arc and inside pass that allowed the Leinster wing to cross unopposed.

There was enough in the win to derive some satisfaction from the performance but the scope to improve is still considerable and they’ll need to get closer to the peak if they are to win at Welford Road next weekend.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 17 mins: Lowe try, Frawley con, 7-0; 29: Van der Flier try, 12-0; 40: Sheehan try, 17-0. Half-time: 17-0. 44: Larmour try, 22-0; 47: Doris try, Prendergast con, 29-0; 61: Doris try, Prendergast con, 36-0; 67: Larmour try, Prendergast con, 43-0; 80 (+2): Segonds try, Henry con, 43-7.

LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose (capt), R Henshaw, J Lowe; C Frawley, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, D Sheehan, T Furlong; J Jenkins, J McCarthy; R Baird, J van der Flier, C Doris.

Replacements: J Ryan for Jenkins, S Prendergast for Frawley (both 43 mins); R Kelleher for Sheehan, C Healy for Porter, M Ala’alatoa for Furlong, L McGrath for Gibson-Park (all 51); J Conan for Doris (63); T O’Brien for Ringrose (68).

STADE FRANCAIS: L Monin; P Dakuwaqa, S Ahmed, N Nene, K Hamdaoui; Z Henry, B Weber; C Castets, L Peyresblanques, H Ndiaye; PH Azagoh, JJ van der Mescht; M Hirigoyen (capt), R Chapuis, G Habel-Kuffner.

Replacements: V Kakovin for Castets (blood, 14-29 and 65 mins); P Alo-Emile for Ndiaye, A Timo for Hirigoyen, P Gabrillagues for Van der Mescht, G Tsutskiridze for Habel-Kuffner (all 60); J Segonds for Nene (61); M Meite for Peyresblanques, J Gilbert for Weber (all 65).

Referee: C Ridley (England)