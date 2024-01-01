URC Live - Connacht vs Munster

The 22-year-old Cathal Forde’s brilliant start to the season is a huge fillip for his team and while he is playing slightly out of position, he may be able to mix and match with Bundee Aki in the centres. Forde’s footballing ability will enable him to cope. He’s up against Antoine Frisch, a key component when Munster’s attack is cohesive and fluent. These matches are important indicators for Ireland coach Andy Farrell, especially with the announcement of an extended Six Nations squad imminent. There are a number of other duels that will be interesting to watch. Caolin Blade is another who has excelled, and the Connacht captain will carry the game management responsibility with Hanrahan. — Irish Times rugby writer John O'Sullivan

John O’Sullivan has picked out some of the intriguing match-ups from an Ireland point of view with Andy Farrell set to announce a Six Nations squad in the coming weeks. You can read his full preview below.

Connacht's Cathal Forde has been one of the URC's standout players this season. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

As for Munster, they’ve made a few changes to the line-up they originally named on Saturday. Hooker Eoghan Clarke and lock Fineen Wycherley were supposed to start, but they have dropped out. Scott Buckley comes into the frontrow instead with Gavin Coombes shifting from the backrow to the secondrow. Jack O’Donoghue starts at number eight.

Elsewhere, academy outhalf Paddy Butler starts with Jack Crowley rotated out of the 23. Tadhg Beirne is back alongside Conor Murray after being rested vs Leinster in line with IRFU protocols.

Rory Scannell starts at 12 in place of the injured Alex Nankivell.

Eoghan Clarke and Fineen Wycherley are out with Scott Buckley and Jack O'Donoghue coming into the starting side with Gavin Coombes switching to the second-row.

Let’s have a look at the teams, starting with Connacht. It’s hard to look past that centre pairing. Bundee Aki was the best centre in the world according to stats company Opta, while Cathal Forde was the third best. Forde was shooting the lights out in this year’s URC before injury saw him miss the last two matches. He’s back and partners Aki in midfield in what is one of the competition’s strongest centre pairings.

Elsewhere, Mack Hansen starts at fullback, JJ Hanrahan is at outhalf against his old province while Cian Prendergast lines up in a strong-looking backrow alongside Jarrad Butler and Shamus Hurley-Langton.

Niall Murray, the URC leader for lineout steals, is on the bench. Given Munster’s usual strength in that area, don’t be surprised to see him introduced relatively early.

Happy New Year all and welcome to the final day of festive rugby action. It’s a blockbuster day for the Irish provinces in the United Rugby Championship. First up, Connacht welcome Munster to the Sportsground.

Happy New Year all and welcome to the final day of festive rugby action. It's a blockbuster day for the Irish provinces in the United Rugby Championship. First up, Connacht welcome Munster to the Sportsground.