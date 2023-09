‘No doubts’ Antoine Dupont will be ready for quarter-finals despite facial fracture

France’s coaching staff have “no doubts” injured captain Antoine Dupont will be available to play in the quarter-finals of the Rugby World Cup.

Scrumhalf Dupont suffered a facial fracture on Thursday during his country’s 96-0 thrashing of Namibia after a clash of heads with Johan Deysel. The Namibia centre’s yellow card for the collision in the 45th minute, with France leading 54-0, was upgraded to red following a review by the television match official.

The 26-year-old Toulouse player is due to report for training on Sunday, having undergone successful surgery.

Les Bleus assistant coach William Servat told a press conference on Tuesday: “Antoine is in great order today. The operation went very well, and he is resting.

READ MORE

“He will return for training on Sunday. Friday and Saturday are our rest days, he will have the time to return in this period of time.

“I have no doubts about his ability to play in the quarter-final. I think it is reasonable to say that.”

France top Pool A following three successive victories and have a free weekend ahead of completing their pool-stage fixtures on October 6th against Italy in Lyon.

The hosts are likely to face South Africa, Ireland or Scotland in the last eight of the tournament on the weekend of October 14-15 in Paris.