Caelan Doris named Irish Players’ Player of the Year for 2023

Ireland’s Caelan Doris is unbeaten in all 20 matches he has played in so far this season and has been named Irish Players’ Player of the Year for 2023. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Caelan Doris has, not surprisingly, been chosen as the men’s Players’ Player of the Year 2023 by his fellow players at the Rugby Players Ireland awards.

The 25-year-old backrow forward has enjoyed an outstanding season for both Leinster and Ireland, and was chosen from a shortlist which also included Mack Hansen, Hugo Keenan and Dan Sheehan.

An ever-present in Ireland’s eight wins from eight Tests this year, Doris was man of the match in the wins over Australia and the pivotal victory over France in the Grand Slam campaign. He has also played in all bar one of the games in Leinster’s march to Saturday’s Champions Cup final against La Rochelle, and is unbeaten in his 20 games this season.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary of the awards function at the Clayton Hotel on Burlington Road, Doris commented: “I am honoured to receive this recognition from my fellow players. Across the season, we rely on each other as team-mates to be a strong support for one another, both on and off the field. To be acknowledged by them for any contribution I have made to their season is very special.

[ The rise and rise of Caelan Doris: The Mayo man has become a generational Ireland talent ]

“It is fantastic to receive this award, but I want to acknowledge my team-mates and fellow nominees – what a phenomenal season it has been for Irish rugby and Leinster rugby and I’m excited to see what we are capable of achieving together in the coming days and months.”

Irish hooker Neve Jones has enjoyed a standout season and picked up the main women’s award on Wednesday night. Photograph: Luca Sighinolfi/Inpho

The women’s XVs Players’ Player of the Year 2023, as voted by members of the Ireland squad, was awarded to Neve Jones following a standout season from the hooker, from a shortlist also including Ireland captain Nichola Fryday and Deirbhile Nic a Bháird.

The women’s XVs Young Player of the Year was awarded to Leinster’s Aoife Dalton with women’s XVs Try of the Year was awarded to Ireland captain Nichola Fryday for her score against Scotland. Ireland sevens captain Lucy Mulhall claimed the women’s Sevens Player of the Year.

The men’s XVs Try of the Year was awarded to Mack Hansen’s for his try against South Africa in November. Andrew Smith who was named as the men’s Sevens Player of the Year 2023 for the first time.

Leinster’s Alex Soroka’s outstanding contribution through fundraising for the Ukrainian effort was also recognised in his winning of the Contribution to Irish Society award, while Munster’s Jack Crowley was presented with the Nevin Spence men’s Young Player of the Year award.

Johnny Sexton accepted the Moment of the Year award on behalf of the Irish team for the Grand Slam.