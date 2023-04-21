Wales international flankers Josh Navidi and Aaron Shingler to retire

Josh Navidi and Dan Biggar tackle Bundee Aki during the 2018 Six Nations game at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Tom Honan

Wales flankers Josh Navidi and Aaron Shingler have both announced their international retirements.

Wales and Cardiff backrow Navidi has been forced to announce his immediate retirement from rugby because of a serious neck problem.

Navidi sustained the injury while making his 33rd appearance for Wales in their third Test against South Africa in July last year and he has been unable to make a sufficient recovery.

The 32-year-old, who travelled with the British and Irish Lions to South Africa in 2021 without being capped, has therefore announced the end of a distinguished playing career.

“It is with great sadness but also an immense amount of pride that I am announcing my retirement from rugby,” Navidi said in a statement on Cardiff’s website.

“Although I knew this day would come eventually, I don’t think I was ever really able to prepare myself for how difficult it would be to put into words just how much of an impact the game has had on my life.”

Navidi, who made 184 appearances for Cardiff, helped Wales clinch three Six Nations crowns, including the Grand Slam in 2019, while he was part of the side that reached the World Cup semi-finals that year.

“I will certainly miss playing but I am very proud of everything I have achieved in my career, whether with Cardiff, Wales or the British and Irish Lions,” he said.

“I’m now looking forward to the next chapter beyond rugby.”

Shingler has announced he will retire from rugby at the end of this season. The 35-year-old Scarlets flanker made his debut for the region in 2009 and has clocked up more than 220 appearances.

He also won 27 Test caps and was part of the 2019 World Cup squad in Japan, when Wales reached the semi-finals.

“It has been an extremely tough decision to make, an emotional few weeks for myself and family,” Shingler said, in a statement released by the Scarlets.

“I would have loved to keep going in the Scarlets jersey, but the body is telling me now is the right time to call it a day.

“There have been some tough times, some difficult injuries to overcome, but I have loved every minute and I feel immensely proud to have played as many games and for as long as I have.”

Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel added: “’Shings has been an immense contributor to the Scarlets, a player who has always given his all to the cause.

“He has been awesome to work with, and I am sure all the squad will want to give him the send-off he deserves over the next few weeks.”