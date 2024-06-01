Keenan on the scoresheet but Ireland men and women fail to reach Madrid semi-finals

Hugo Keenan scored an equalising try to send things to extra-time but Ireland missed out on a semi-final slot in the Sevens Grand Final in Madrid after falling to New Zealand.

The conversion to Keenan’s last-minute try was missed, sending the contest into overtime where New Zealand scored almost immediately to secure a 22-17 victory.

Ireland had earlier lost to Fiji 21-26 despite scores from Chay Mullins, Gavin Lennox and Jordan Conroy in another match which went to extra-time, Viwa Naduvalo scoring the winning try in the 16th minute.

The pair of late defeats leaves James Topping’s side battling for the minor places on Sunday, instead of contesting the cup semi-finals.

Ireland women also missed out on a semi-final after a victory over Fiji could not undo the damage of an earlier 31-5 defeat to France. Ireland had previously lost to Australia on Friday.

After that heavy French defeat, Ireland did secure a victory over the Fijians thanks to score from Beibhinn Parsons alongside Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe’s hat-trick.