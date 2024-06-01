Number of homeless is a record the Government does not want - Dara Calleary

Dara Calleary, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment. 'We’re off our target on affordable housing, yes, but we’re working towards getting it there.'

Figures showing the number of homeless people in the State has surpassed 14,000 for the first time is a record the Government “does not want”, according to Dara Calleary, Minister of State in the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

Data published on Friday shows that between April 22nd and 28th, there were 14,009 people in emergency accommodation, including 4,206 children. This represents a 14 per cent increase on the 12,259 homeless people a year ago.

In Dublin, there are 10,216 people in emergency accommodation including 3,188 children, an increase of more than 1,200 since April of last year, when there were 9,010 homeless people, including 2,722 children, in the capital.

Speaking on Saturday with Colm Ó Mongáin on RTÉ Radio 1, Mr Calleary admitted the Government has failed to hit its targets for affordable housing.

“We don’t want that record,” he said of the number of homeless. “But also, throughout April, 1,300 people were prevented from being added to that list because of initiatives . . . We’re off our target on affordable housing, yes, but we’re working towards getting it there.”

As to why the number of homeless is still rising, Mr Calleary said there were “different reasons” and that the problem is “complex”.

“Every person has a different story or reason for exiting or going into homelessness,” he said. “There have been 1,800 tenancies secured through the tenant in situ scheme, which was brought in when we lifted the no fault eviction ban.

“There is continued commitment to investment in this space. Overall, we are increasing supply.”

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said the problem was “policy-driven” and would not be solved without a change of government.

“I’ve heard this tune before from Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, but all of the statistics are telling us that things are getting worse on their watch,” he said.

“When people ask what the importance of elections is, it is this issue. I say that not just as a politician but also as a father. I have an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old at home, and I look at people who are four and five years older than them, and they can’t get houses in rural Donegal.

“That’s because of prices and rents that are going through the roof. People are leaving, and people are leaving in their droves, and they deserve a lot better than what is being offered under this Government.”

Mr Doherty admitted that housing supply is increasing, but added: “Do you know what else in increasing? Another 1,500 children are homeless since Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael took Government just four years ago.

“Rents in Donegal have gone up 74 per cent. The average rent in Donegal is now over €1100, and we have the lowest disposable income and a low wage economy, so that is very, very hard for people to pay.

“There are no rent pressure zones. There are no restrictions on landlords in terms of jacking up rents. I’m out meeting people and they are telling me their landlords are putting the rent up €300. That’s why they are becoming homeless.”

On the issue of immigration, Mr Doherty said voters in the upcoming local and European elections “are rightly concerned” about a lack of services in their communities.

“The media are very fixated on this issue, but it is an issue out there,” he said. “Let’s not pretend it’s not an issue.

“The Government is making an absolute mess of this. There is no planning whatsoever. Communities are rightly concerned at issues in terms of services and the lack of planning.”