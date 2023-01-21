Leinster made to work hard by Racing 92 before pulling away to secure top seeding

Leinster 36 Racing 92 10

Leinster fulfilled their desire to secure the number one seeding in Pool A for the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup, but they were made to fight hard by a gallant Racing 92 team. Four tries in the final 15 minutes of the contest put a rather flattering look on the scoreboard and didn’t really reflect the tone and tenor of the game.

Leo Cullen may reflect on a fitful display from the home side, one that improved as the game wore on, but it took them a long time to surmount discipline and handling problems that scuppered their ambition for long stretches of the first hour.

Leinster scored six tries, two apiece for Jimmy O’Brien and Hugo Keenan with Josh van der Flier and the man-of-the-match, Garry Ringrose also crossing the Racing line. All four were among the home side’s better players, so too Jamie Osborne and a sharp-looking Jordan Larmour.

The pack worked hard to a man but it was the arrival of Dan Sheehan and Ryan Baird that gave them the dynamism and energy to punish a tiring Racing side with Jack Conan especially prominent in punching holes.

Leinster started the game energetically, creating some decent attacking platforms but handling errors cost them dearly, initially in ceding possession but also in the case of Joe McCarthy spilling the ball as he surged for the Racing 92 line.

Ross Byrne got his angle slightly wrong on a grubber kick that otherwise would have led to a try for Jordan Larmour, the touchline beating the Leinster wing with no Racing player within hailing distance. The home side then coughed up a couple of penalties that enabled Racing to escape the confines of their 22.

On 14 minutes, Leinster finally produced the fluency that had been missing from their patterns, the upshot of which was a try executed with training ground precision. Ross Byrne, with his second touch, sent Garry Ringrose through a gap in the midfield and the Leinster captain timed his pass perfectly to put Jimmy O’Brien over for a try.

Ross Byrne kicked the conversion. Ordinarily it might have had a settling effect on the home side but it didn’t as they continued to fall foul of referee Matthew Carley and that ill-discipline invited Racing not just into the game but into the Leinster 22.

A James Ryan steal at a lineout five metres from the home line provided Leinster with a brief respite but they continued to transgress. Larmour was sent to the bin when going for a one-handed intercept and what followed was another bout of indiscipline from the home side that eventually culminated in a try for Racing hooker Jannick Tarit on 32 minutes.

The home side’s vulnerability in defending the lineout maul from which they conceded two tries against Gloucester was once again in evidence.

Leinster responded to the setback by getting purchase in the Racing 22 but having elected to turn down a kick at the posts and a simple three points by going to the corner, Caelan Doris was penalised for obstruction at the lineout. It summed up the careless and largely disjointed nature of the home side’s performance in the opening 40 minutes.

For the second time in the game, Carley ignored a Racing hand out in the tackle, blocking a pass and knocking the ball forward, this time from Racing’s excellent captain Gael Fickou. The home side turned down another shot at goal in first half injury time, but it came to nothing, accuracy in execution again a problem.

Racing 92's Finn Russell kicks against Leinster. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Leinster lost that first-half penalty count 10-4 and considering they had 61 per cent possession and 65 per cent territory it was a curious anomaly, but a salutary warning that they had to be more attuned to the way Carley was interpreting the contest.

The second half was barely 90 seconds old and Leinster conceded another penalty, this time at the scrum, their second of the match. Finn Russell took on the kick from long range, but it fell well short.

Christian Wade had scored six tries against Leinster in his career, his seventh came in rather fortunate circumstances, the origin a charge down that broke up-field into Racing hands, but the pivotal moment was Russell’s midfield break and superb long pass.

The Racing outhalf hit a post with the conversion but the visitors had grabbed a 10-7 lead with half an hour remaining. Leinster’s response was to find another moment of rugby clarity, Ringrose took the ball at outhalf, put Ross Byrne through a gap and his long pass was collected by replacement Dan Sheehan.

As the hooker took contact just short of the line, he managed to smuggle the ball out of the tackle and Hugo Keenan was on hand to touch down. Ross Byrne’s conversion drifted narrowly wide, but the home side had nudged back in front, 12-10.

Carley’s predilection for penalising the attacking team showed no signs of abating, James Ryan the latest to fall foul in the Racing 22. Leinster then produced arguably their best sustained passage of play that might have culminated in a try for Ringrose, but O’Brien’s pass was a fraction behind the centre.

Leinster had been on penalty advantage, Ross Byrne kicked to the corner, and van der Flier tucked himself into the back of the maul and powered over for a try. It was the score that broke the dam of Racing’s resistance, which for so long held impressively.

In a four-minute spell Leinster tagged on two tries, O’Brien making the break for the first before putting Keenan in for his second try of the match then the outstanding Ringrose, sweeping up his own kick through and passing to the supporting O’Brien in one fluid movement.

It encapsulated the quality of his performance, and he signed off with a try in the last passage of the game, bravely finishing in the corner. Harry Byrne kicked the touchline conversion.

Scoring sequence: 14 mins: O’Brien try, Byrne conversion, 7-0; 32: Tarrit try, 7-5. Halftime: 7-5. 47: Wade try, 7-10; 53: Keenan try, 12-10; 65: van der Flier try, 17-10; 68: Keenan try, R Byrne conversion, 24-10; 72: O’Brien try, 29-10; 80 (+2): Ringrose try, H Byrne conversion, 36-10.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose (capt), J Osborne, J O’Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; J Ryan, J McCarthy; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Replacements: D Sheehan for Kelleher 49 mins, R Molony for McCarthy 49 mins; C Healy for Ala’alatoa 57 mins; R Baird for Doris 57 mins; L McGrath for Gibson-Park 65 mins; H Byrne for Osborne 66 mins; S Penny for van der Flier 70 mins; M Milne for Porter 72 mins.

Racing 92: W Gelant; C Wade, O Klemenczak, G Fickou (capt), L Dupichot; F Russell, N le Garrec; E Ben Arous, J Tarrit, T Nyakane; B Chouzenoux, B Palu; W Lauret, M Coulibaly, K Kamikamica. Replacements: M Spring for Dupichot 14-28 and 54 mins; G Kharaishvili for Nyakane 40 (+3) mins; G Gogichashvili for Ben Arous 46 mins; M Baudonne for Coulibaly 49 mins; P Narisia for Tarrit 67 mins; F Saili for Klemenczak 67 mins; A Gibert for Gelant 70 mins; A Hemery for Chouzenoux 72 mins.

Yellow card: Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 27 mins.

Referee: M Carley (England).