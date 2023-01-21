LIVE Champions Cup: Leinster v Racing 92

16 mins: TRY FOR LEINSTER! Garry Ringrose with a brilliant break, diagonal run through the defence and lay-off to O’Brien for an easy try. Great try by Ringrose. Great conversion by Ross Byrne from near the touchline.

Leinster 7 Racing 92 0

13 mins: Good kick by Jamison-Park inside the Racing 22 gets good territory. Racing kick to near midfield, Leinster pass crisply but another penalty conceded. No sign of a breakthrough.

Leinster 0 Racing 92 0

9 mins: Leinster are penalised for tackling in at the side and Finn Russell kicks to touch just inside Leinster’s half. Another penalty give away by Leinster, brings Racing close to the corner. A maul follows but Racing are penalised and Leinster survive after ferocious play at the breakdown.

Leinster 0 Racing 92 0

4 mins: Leinster with their first attack of the game, Doris takes it well, Byrne with crossfield kick to O’Brien. Conan loses control of the ball but it’s advantage and a penalty. Leinster take it short, but knock it on and Racing get a reprieve.

Leinster 0 Racing 92 0

2 mins: Early break for Munster results in a knock-on from Byrne’s pass, hitting Christian Wade. Question of deliberate knock-on but lets the Racing player away with it. Scrum to Leinster but goes nowhere and Racing turn it over.

Leinster 0 Racing 92 0

In other rugby news, Bundee Aki has been left out of Connacht squad amid rumoured Munster interest. It is understood that the Connacht hierarchy are unhappy with Aki’s fitness levels and, as much as anything, are keen to give Cathal Forde another start after his man of the match performance in the bonus-point win over the Sharks before impressing again last week in the rout of Brive.

[ Bundee Aki left out of Connacht squad amid rumoured Munster interest ]

From Naas to Ireland call-up: Jamie Osborne is heading for the top, writes Gerry Thornley. The spotlight will be on the inside centre today after his call-up to Andy Farrell’s squad. Thornley profiles a player seemingly born to play rugby, as his family are steeped through the generations in Naas RFC. His versatility has helped him accumulate game time and quicken his development, starting 20 of his 28 games; two at fullback, 13 times outside centre, twice at inside centre and once on the left wing. Today’s he’s at number 12.

[ From Naas to Ireland call-up: Jamie Osborne is heading for the top ]

The teams for today’s game. Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has made three changes to the team that crushed Gloucester at Kingsholm for their final pool assignment. Racing 92′s Laurent Travers has made nine changes to the starting team.

Leinster: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose (capt), J Osborne, J O’Brien; R Byrne, J Gibson-Park; A Porter, R Kelleher, M Ala’alatoa; J Ryan, J McCarthy; C Doris, J van der Flier, J Conan. Replacements: D Sheehan, M Milne, C Healy, R Molony, R Baird, L McGrath, H Byrne, S Penny.

Racing 92: W Gelant; C Wade, O Klemenczak, G Fickou (capt), L Dupichot; F Russell, N le Garrec; E Ben Arous, J Tarrit, T Nyakane; B Chouzenoux, B Palu; W Lauret, M Coulibaly, K Kamikamica. Replacements: P Narisia, G Gogichashvili, G Kharaishvili, A Hemery, M Baudonne, A Gibert, F Saili, M Spring.

Referee: M Carley (England).

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Leinster’s game against French side Racing 92 in the Aviva Stadium. Leinster can secure number one seeding with a win this evening, which would ensure home games all the way to the Champions Cup final, should they progress. Kickoff is at 3.15pm.

