Live Champions Cup - Racing 92 vs Leinster

Racing 92 0 Leinster 7

TRY ANDREW PORTER!

Leinster are ahead in the fourth minute. Woki goes up at the front of the lineout, Sheehan hits Jenkins at the tail. The defensive maul is nowhere to be seen as Porter latches onto the ball and bundles over. Far too easy. Byrne converts from out wide.

3 mins: Leinster get the penalty after Lauret fails to roll away. Three very quick penalties given away by Racing, not a good start. Leinster turn down the easy 3 and go to the corner.

2 mins: Baird is hit high right off the kick-off. Luke Pearce misses it initially but his TMO tells him to give the penalty. Ross Byrne clears the lines, giving Leinster the lineout inside Racing territory. Another penalty comes for Woki jumping across the lineout. All of a sudden Leinster have a platform deep inside the Racing half.

1 min: After a minute’s applause for Doddie Weir, they’re underway in Le Havre! Plenty of empty seats sadly, doesn’t look like too many have travelled from Paris while as we said earlier, plenty of Leinster fans had their flights cancelled due to the frost in Dublin airport.

Right then. We are moments away from kick-off here. Can Leinster get a win on the board, minus Sexton, Furlong and Henshaw? We’ll find out very soon as the teams make their way onto the pitch.

Here is the Racing 92 lineup. That backline is frightening with Finn Russell pulling the strings and speedsters Christian Wade and Juan Imhoff on the flanks, not to mention Gael Fickou smashing everything that moves in midfield.

In the pack, there’s a lot of power but keep an eye out for Cameron Woki. He’s one of the more dynamic and skilled second rows you’ll see out there.

This was the frost that derailed the travel for the Leinster team itself and for so many of their supporters who, sadly, couldn’t make it over due to cancelled flights.

Time to run through the teams. Leinster are missing the key duo of Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong who are both injured. Ireland’s unlikely hero against Australia Ross Byrne and Michael Ala’alatoa deputise for them. Robbie Henshaw is still out which means Charlie Ngatai is at 12. He, Jason Jenkins and Jamie Osborne on the bench are all set for European debuts in blue. Garry Ringrose captains in Sexton’s absence.

Here is your #LeinsterRugby team that will take on Racing 92 this afternoon in Le Havre. 💪#RACvLEI #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/3qmHPNDAgd — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) December 10, 2022

Then there’s the preview of today’s match from our man over in Le Havre, John O’Sullivan. He’s tipping a Leinster win.

Of course, they very nearly didn’t make it over after yesterday’s ice caused havoc in Dublin airport.

[ Leinster hoping to take flight on the pitch against Racing after late arrival in Le Havre ]

Leinster hoping to take flight on the pitch against Racing after late arrival in Le Havre https://t.co/ZKPGsQikkG pic.twitter.com/3wdMaqy5zm — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) December 9, 2022

Here’s Gerry Thornley’s preview of the tournament as a whole. Despite the muddled format, he still has faith in the competition’s ability to capture fans.

[ Champions Cup may yet deliver vintage tournament despite its perplexing, spectator-unfriendly format ]

Champions Cup may yet deliver vintage tournament despite its perplexing, spectator-unfriendly format https://t.co/xjhhiw4iLn pic.twitter.com/a6g7Vi0nlt — Irish Times Sport (@IrishTimesSport) December 10, 2022

Afternoon all and welcome to the start of this year’s Champions Cup. It doesn’t get much tougher for Leinster as their latest campaign for a fifth star gets underway on the road at Racing. Not at their intimidating La Defense Arena, mind you. There’s a concert on there so instead we’re a few hours up the road in Le Havre.