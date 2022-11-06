Ireland grit it out against trademark physical buffeting from Springboks

Ireland's Josh van der Flier celebrates his try against South Africa in the Nations Series clash at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho Ireland vs South Africa Ireland's Josh van der Flier celebrates scoring his sides first try Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Whether or not Saturday’s titanic 19-16 win over South Africa will count for much when the sides meet again in Paris next September is a moot point, but had they lost it might have done.

Instead, by retaining their number one world ranking against the world champions, this Irish side belied the theory that they can be simply bullied into submission.

As Johnny Sexton admitted in his typically honest way, Ireland didn’t play their best rugby.

“We gritted it out, and that’s a very pleasing thing to say after playing South Africa.”

In finding a way to win, despite losing Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray and Tadhg Furlong by half-time, and also withstanding a trademark Springboks physical buffeting, Andy Farrell agreed this momentous win can only infuse this team with further belief.

“Yeah, it builds on our confidence in different areas, doesn’t it, because it’s a different type of game than has been thrown at us over the last couple of years. That’s definite. But having said that I think the belief was there anyway.

“The forward pack were excited at what was coming against them, and I’ve constantly tried to drill into them the whole time that this is where you want to be. You want to be tested, you want to find out about yourself, you want to be of a state of mind that’s ‘well, it doesn’t get better than this, let’s have a go at it’. And I’m certain that’s how the forward pack felt this week.

“I think they came out pretty well and I’m sure that their forward pack would think the same as well because the contest was of that nature.”

Ireland’s defiance in the face of the Boks’ blitz defence, ferocious big hits – either man and ball or man after ball – counter-rucking and failed attempts to impose their scrum and maul, also defied the Rassie Erasmus jibe that they are “softies”.

Ireland's Mack Hansen celebrates scoring a try with Hugo Keenan during the victory over South Africa at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Farrell maintained it was not part of Ireland’s motivation, even though it must have been in the minds of the players.

“Ah, I don’t make a big thing about it because I don’t want to get distracted you know? I want us to bring our own physicality because, as I keep on telling you, we know how to. I don’t want to make the game too emotional because I want us to be accurate in what we do.

“And I think the game has moved on a little bit now as far as beating your chest and going out there and thinking ‘that’ll do’. We’re trying to concentrate more and more on ourselves and I think that is showing in how we’re playing at the minute.”

It was noticeable that the players did not celebrate unduly on the pitch, but maybe they were simply too bunched to so.

“Well, they know they were in a hell of a Test match,” said Farrell.

“I suppose there’s a bit of relief to get the victory but they’re delighted in the changing-room for Conor and Jimmy,” he added in reference to Conor Murray’s 100th cap, cruelly cut short but at least graced with a win, and Jimmy O’Brien’s exceptional debut.

“We make a lot of that kind of stuff. We’re unbelievably privileged to be part of the Irish set-up when things like this happen. Eight of them have happened as far as the 100 club is concerned and for us to be able to get Conor’s family in, and Jimmy’s family in, during the week, it’s great for us all to be part of. We’re so pleased we managed to get over the line to make it extra special for them.

With so many stoppages, nor was it the fast-paced game Ireland wanted, and this was compounded by water breaks. “I just don’t get it,” said Farrell. “Who needs a water break in Dublin in November. The marathon didn’t have as many breaks.”

Ireland's Tadhg Furlong on the attack against South Africa during the Nations Series Test at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

In any event, this must have been a hugely satisfying victory, which also extends their winning run at the Aviva Stadium to 10 matches. Hence, completing their Nations Series by overcoming Fiji next Saturday and Australia on Saturday week would equal the all-time Irish record of 12 successive wins previously established between 2016 and 2018.

Though it doesn’t always sound it, and this definitely won’t count for much come the World Cup, this team are making the Aviva a fortress.

“It is,” agreed Farrell, before adding: “But we expect it of ourselves. That’s the reality. We talk about it a lot. We expect it of ourselves and it’s pleasing that we’re able to back that up against a side that we really rate and know that we’re going to be competing hard against over the next year or so.”

After this epic, a 1pm kick-off against Fiji next Saturday might seem like After the Lord Mayor’s Show. It certainly will be an utterly different game against an utterly contrasting style of opposition and with a much-changed side, which in Farrell’s view is also every bit as important.

“Well, it is because we trust and believe in our preparation. And that’s why when an injury goes down and Jimmy slots in, it is seamless. And that’s why he makes people feel that he is ready. No matter what the side is next week regarding injuries or whatever, it will be our best side for the occasion against Fiji.

“I watched 50 minutes of their match and they were good today, you know. So you have got to be consistent in this game and the lads who take the field next week will know that.”