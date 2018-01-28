Rower Paul O’Donovan finishes sixth in New Zealand

Skibbereen man did very well to reach final of heavyweight event
Paul O’Donovan: finished sixth of the eight competitors

Paul O’Donovan: finished sixth of the eight competitors

 

Paul O’Donovan finished sixth of the eight competitors in the A Final of the Premier Single Sculls at the North Island Club Championships in New Zealand.

The Skibbereen man, who is World Champion in the lightweight single sculls, took on this event in the run-up to the New Zealand Championships next week and did very well to reach the final of a heavyweight event. New Zealand heavyweight international Robbie Manson won the A Final.

Paul’s brother, Gary O’Donovan raced in the B Final and finished third. Shane O’Driscoll and Mark O’Donovan, world champions in the lightweight pair, ended their campaign at the regatta with a win in the B Final of the Premier Pair, placing ninth overall in this heavyweight event.

All four Ireland internationals intend to compete in the New Zealand Rowing Championships, also on Lake Karapiro, from February 13th to 17th. Former UCD captain, Max Murphy, who is based in New Zealand and rowing for Waikato, took fourth in the senior pairs final.

North Island Rowing Championships, Lake Karapiro, New Zealand (Irish interest) Men – Premier Pair – B Final: 1 Skibbereen (M O’Donovan, S O’Driscoll) 6:43.34. Senior Pair – Final: 4 Waikato (M Murphy, T Bedford) 6:51.51. Premier Single – A Final: 1 R Manson 6:39.58; 6 Skibbereen (P O’Donovan) 6:54.63. B Final: 3 Skibbereen (G O’Donovan) 6:57.21.

