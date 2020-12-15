Sir Gerhard set to further enhance his champion bumper credentials at Navan

Friday’s contest could see the cream of Ireland’s bumper talent line up

Sir Gerhard was an impressive winner on his racecourse debut at Down Royal in October. Photograph: Kelvin Boyes/Presseye/Inpho

 

The clear favourite for Cheltenham’s Champion Bumper in March, Sir Gerhard, is set to try and follow in some illustrious footsteps at Navan on Friday.

Gordon Elliott’s star, a £400,000 purchase by owners Cheveley Park Stud, is one of eight entries left in the BetVictor Future Champions Flat Race.

The Listed contest has lived up to its name in recent years with Envoi Allen successful in 2018 while another of Sir Gerhard’s stable companions, Samcro, emerged on top in 2016.

Sir Gerhard was an impressive winner on his racecourse debut at Down Royal in October and is a general 4-1 shot to emulate Envoi Allen by landing the Weatherbys Champion Bumper in March.

Friday’s contest could see the cream of Ireland’s bumper talent so far this season line up, with both Letsbeclearaboutit, a 14-1 shot for Cheltenham, and another unbeaten runner in Sir Gerhard’s stable companion, Chemical Energy, also among the eight left in on Monday.

A total of 11 entries are left in the Grade Two Navan Novice Hurdle including Fakiera, winner of the Monksfield Hurdle over the course and distance last month.

Saturday is a blank day due to the All-Ireland football final taking place so Friday’s programme also sees some lucrative action in the €40,000 Tara Handicap Hurdle. The 19 left in the race include the 2019 Grade One hurdles winner Commander Of Fleet. He returned to action after a long layoff with a disappointing effort over fences at Naas last month.

However Commander of Fleet’s best form over flights also includes finishing runner-up to Minella Indo in the 2019 Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The going at Navan is currently soft with an unsettled weather outlook for the week ahead.

