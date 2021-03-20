No respite for Blackmore as she resumes championship quest

With five weeks until the end of the Irish jumps season there is no post-Cheltenham rest for Rachael Blackmore given her ambition to be crowned champion jockey.

Blackmore trails Paul Townend by six winners (90-84) in the riders’ championship for the Irish season which ends at Punchestown on May 1st.

After dominating Cheltenham she goes straight back into domestic action with eight rides split between Thurles on Saturday and Sunday’s Downpatrick card.

Jack Hackett is Blackmore’s partner in the featured Grade Three Pierce Molony Novice Chase although her usual ally Henry De Bromhead looks to hold a better chance with the mare, Zarkareva.

She can however have better luck on Ask And Answer for Sean Aherne in an earlier handicap hurdle.

Screaming Colours flies the Irish flag in Saturday’s Midlands National at Uttoxeter and Downpatrick has its own Ulster National this weekend.

Last year’s winner Space Cadet is back for another crack at the marathon three and a half mile contest under amateur Ben Harvey.

Blinkers looked to do the trick for Space Trucker 12 months ago and they’re back on now for a horse that is only 4lbs higher in the ratings this time. Blackmore is on Nick Lost for Gigginstown.