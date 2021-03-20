No respite for Blackmore as she resumes championship quest

Cheltenham hero faces hectic weekend with eight rides at Thurles and Downpatrick

Rachael Blackmore: celebrates a JCB Triumph Hurdle victory on Quilixios that helped her to the leading jockey title at Cheltenham after a phenomenal week. Photograph: Dan Abraham/Inpho

Rachael Blackmore: celebrates a JCB Triumph Hurdle victory on Quilixios that helped her to the leading jockey title at Cheltenham after a phenomenal week. Photograph: Dan Abraham/Inpho

 

With five weeks until the end of the Irish jumps season there is no post-Cheltenham rest for Rachael Blackmore given her ambition to be crowned champion jockey.

Blackmore trails Paul Townend by six winners (90-84) in the riders’ championship for the Irish season which ends at Punchestown on May 1st.

After dominating Cheltenham she goes straight back into domestic action with eight rides split between Thurles on Saturday and Sunday’s Downpatrick card.

Jack Hackett is Blackmore’s partner in the featured Grade Three Pierce Molony Novice Chase although her usual ally Henry De Bromhead looks to hold a better chance with the mare, Zarkareva.

She can however have better luck on Ask And Answer for Sean Aherne in an earlier handicap hurdle.

Screaming Colours flies the Irish flag in Saturday’s Midlands National at Uttoxeter and Downpatrick has its own Ulster National this weekend.

Last year’s winner Space Cadet is back for another crack at the marathon three and a half mile contest under amateur Ben Harvey.

Blinkers looked to do the trick for Space Trucker 12 months ago and they’re back on now for a horse that is only 4lbs higher in the ratings this time. Blackmore is on Nick Lost for Gigginstown.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.