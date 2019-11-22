John Foley expected to be named FAI interim CEO next week

Former Athletics Ireland chief is no stranger to Irish football

John Fallon

John Foley is expected to be named as the FAI interim chief executive next week. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

John Foley is expected to be named as the FAI interim chief executive next week. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

 

An attempt to rebuild bridges with the Government and their agencies is one of the drivers behind the Football Association of Ireland’s preference for appointing John Foley as interim chief executive.

Noel Mooney’s temporary stay as John Delaney’s successor ends next Friday when he returns to his original job in Uefa, leaving a vacancy at a critical juncture of the association’s recovery from troubled times.

Due to delays in filling the four seats on the new FAI board reserved for independent directors, including the chairperson, the search for Delaney’s permanent successor has been long fingered until next year.

The candidature of Foley, therefore, has been raised around the boardroom table in Abbotstown as another stopgap measure, with considerable weight attached to his State connections.

Minister for Sport Shane Ross cut funding to Irish football in April as concerns over corporate governance intensified.

The second 50 per cent tranche of the annual €2.9 million grant from Sport Ireland to fund the salaries of the FAI development officers has been suspended pending the outcome of various ongoing reports. State aid to projects such as the Dalymount Park overhaul and the Munster Academy in Glanmire, Cork has also been frozen.

Foley has spent the last decade in sports administration, the vast majority as CEO of Athletics Ireland. Late last year, he took up a six-month caretaker role with Cycling Ireland until they recruited Matt McKerrow as permanent chief executive in April.

It was in that month that John Treacy, head of Sport Ireland, highlighted the desire to be involved in appointing Delaney’s successor. Treacy and Sport Ireland chairman Kieran Mulvey are known allies of Foley.

“In my view, one of the most important decisions to be made by the FAI will be the next chief executive,” said Treacy, who like Foley and Delaney, is from Waterford. “I hope that we, be it Sport Ireland or the Government, will have a major influence in terms of that decision.”

Despite the supposed political benefits of parachuting a safe pair of hands in as peacemaker, equally there are concerns about Foley’s suitability.

He’s no stranger to Irish football, having been a member of the League of Ireland’s national executive since its inception in 2007. Foley was nominated by Delaney to the committee as one of only two ‘independent’ directors.

Over that timespan, several crises have engulfed the league, with salient questions persisting over the lack of transparency and corporate governance.

For example, bedrocks in their rulebook such as staging an annual convention for clubs and re-electing their chairman were ignored.

Additionally, Foley was a frequent attendee at the association’s annual general meeting, a forum routinely used for as an altar of worship towards Delaney rather than a forum for debate.

The absence of scrutiny at gatherings goes some way to explaining the mess Foley is to inherit once he’s formally announced next week.

Financial accounts for 2018, and a rectified version of the previous year, are due to be circulated to members 21 days in advance of the deferred annual general meeting. The AGM in July had to be adjourned as the accounts were still being processed.

Multiple issues have further delayed finalising the data but the latest forecast for the AGM in Saturday, December 21st.

Those documents will reveal the true extent of the organisation’s difficulties, with liabilities understood to have gone beyond the €50 million mark.

Uefa has provided an overdraft facility of up to €15 million to address a cashflow crisis compounded by the outlay from legal and accounting costs surrounding the various audits and investigations.

As a period of austerity looms, including almost certainly staff redundancies, Foley can no longer be the suit at the back of the room silently observing formalities.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.