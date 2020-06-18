Peerless Stradivarius joins the greats with Gold Cup hat-trick

Stradivarius produced a scintillating performance to make history by becoming just the third horse to win three successive Gold Cups at Royal Ascot.

Frankie Dettori bided his time, on rain-softened ground which was thought to be unsuitable for John Gosden’s remarkable staying superstar, before closing on long-time leader and eventual runner-up Nayef Road and then streaking clear to win by 10 lengths.

Doubts were sown about the hat-trick bid as rain continued to pour up until almost race time — but Stradivarius, in the black and yellow colours he has made famous for owner Bjorn Nielsen, was having none of it.

The six-year-old, sent off as the 4-5 favourite, made those odds look increasingly generous as he settled in midfield behind the pace set by Nayef Road and Withhold and then coasted into a winning position, with Dettori evidently oozing confidence.

It proved well-placed once the Italian crowd-pleaser said ‘go’ — and Dettori was able to salute the achievement on passing the post in isolation, before then serving up his trademark flying dismount on returning to the winner’s enclosure, despite the absence of crowds in this coronavirus-ridden year.

Frankie Dettori celebrates after Stradivarius completed an Ascot Gold Cup hat-trick. Photograph: Alan Crowhurst/Getty

Stradivarius has equalled the achievement of the race’s fellow Gold Cup hat-trick heroes Sagaro and Yeats — although the latter still stands alone, having won four in succession for Aidan O’Brien.

Dettori said: “I’m so proud of the horse. He’s been a joy to be around. He’ll go down as one of the great stayers, like Yeats and Sagaro. Who knows, maybe we’ll try for for next year.”

He added: “Even with no crowd I’m quite emotional. A very proud moment.

“I was worried about the rain. They were talking up the Martyn Meade horse (Technician) a lot. It was a concern. He actually really surprised me, because he went through it like a hot knife through butter. I had everybody covered. I was surprised I didn’t have anyone to challenge me.

“It’s always that scary moment when you get to the furlong marker — will he pick up or not — but he did and he stretched away by 10. Amazing.

“We purposely all stayed wide on the fresh ground. That helped a little bit, but nevertheless it was still very soft. It just shows what a fighter and how versatile he is. It’s all about Stradivarius today. He’s a wonderful horse.

“You’re never on the bridle in the Gold Cup a furlong out. Usually everybody labours by the three, so it was an amazing feeling and a fantastic performance. The horse deserves it. I’m very proud of him.”

Earlier Battleground stuck to his guns to take Listed honours in the Chesham Stakes.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained War Front colt out of the brilliant racemare Found showed he had benefited from the experience of his debut at Naas last week with a professional display.

Ryan Moore had him just off the pace set by the Mark Johnson pair of Golden Flame and March Law before he set sail for home.

March Law made a fight of it, but Battleground (11-4 favourite) was just too strong, scoring by two and a half lengths. Seattle Rock was a length and three-quarter lengths away in third, despite drifting over to the far side of the course.

Battleground and Ryan Moore gave Aidan O’Brien his first winner of the day at Royal Ascot. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty

O’Brien said: “He’s a lovely horse, the first out of Found and he’s very exciting really.

“There was no hard luck story on his debut, but he’d have learned a lot from it. You’d imagine he’ll stay a bit further.

“We were a bit worried about the ground as he’s by War Front, but Found herself didn’t mind soft and won a Breeders’ Cup on it so that gave us hope.

“He’s an exciting horse, he could be anything. He could be a horse for the July meeting, he could be for the National Stakes.

“I’d imagine a mile will be his trip. He’s by War Front so that’s a big influence of speed, you’d be hoping he’d progress into being a very good miler.”

He added: “Found was a magic mare, one of the special ones so when her foals come along you hope they do well and he’s the first one — he’s an unbelievable specimen.”

Meanwhile Molatham gave Jim Crowley a fifth winner at Royal Ascot this week when rallying to beat Monarch Of Egypt in the Jersey Stakes.

The pair dominated the business end of the race, with Molatham edging out Aidan O’Brien’s runner in the dying strides.

Monarch Of Egypt was last early, but was delivered by Ryan Moore to hit the front and look the likely winner in the final furlong.

However, he veered off a straight line, letting in Molatham (11-2) to get the verdict by half a length for owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, giving trainer Roger Varian a double after Mountain Angel in the Wolferton Stakes.

Jim Crowley and Molatham (R) deny Monarch Of Egypt and Ryan Moore. Photograph: Edward Whitaker/Getty

Symbolize was three and a quarter lengths away in third, just edging the gallant maiden Ropey Guest.

Crowley said: “We were unsure of the ground because he had one run on it last year and didn’t go on it, but he stuck it out well because we got headed and he came back.

“When you look at his pedigree and the way he moves you’d think he’d actually be at home on soft ground, so maybe it was just the track at Newmarket he didn’t like — the undulations.”

He added: “I probably got there too soon, you wouldn’t want to be in front two furlongs out on him.

“He’s a lovely horse, he only does as much as he has to, even there I still think he had something up his sleeve.

“To get one winner here is great so to have a week like this is way beyond expectations.”