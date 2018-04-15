Davy Russell on a roll as he secures Tramore double

Grand National-winning jockey back in action after Aintree success
Davy Russell after winning the Grand National with Tiger Roll at Aintree. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

Davy Russell after winning the Grand National with Tiger Roll at Aintree. Photograph: David Davies/PA Wire

 

Davy Russell made his first ride since landing the Grand National on Tiger Roll a winning one when scoring on Decision Time at Tramore.

Congratulated by well-wishers on his way to partner the John Kiely-trained seven-year-old, Russell gave Decision Time a patient ride in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Maiden Hurdle.

He brought the 13-8 favourite with a perfectly-timed run, after being held up for most of the race, to lead just before the final flight.

Beliou Le Fume put in a late bid, but Decision Time was three-quarters of a length too good at the line. Long-time leader Kiera Royale was three and a half lengths away in third.

Kiely said: “It’s a thrill to be able to give Davy his first winner after yesterday. I doubted that he would turn up today, because he was dragged here and there and everywhere!

“He gave Tiger Roll a great ride. It’s lovely to witness sport like this.”

He added of the winner: “She is a nice mare, she would probably like better ground, but she is after winning over hurdles now, which is nice.”

Russell’s winning spree continued when he completed a quick double courtesy of Monatomic in the Waterford & Tramore Racecourse Family Fun Afternoon Maiden Hurdle.

From the National-winning team of owners Gigginstown House Stud and trainer Gordon Elliott, Monatomic (9-2) jumped into the lead at the second-last and looked set for a smooth success.

However, the pack closed in and in the end the five-year-old was all out to hold Kingsteel and Touch Base by a short head and the same in a driving finish.

Russell said: “I was a winner everywhere, but the line was my most worrying point.

“He just lugged out a little bit, I’d say he was watching the horse on his outside.

“It’s grand to get a mark for him now, as he had been struggling.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.