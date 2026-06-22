World Pool ‘not a factor’ in stewarding decisions for nine-race Irish Derby card

Ryan Moore rides Lambourn to victory in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby at the Curragh in 2025. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

World Pool betting will be in operation for a fourth year in a row at Sunday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby, although Curragh officials believe it’s “not a factor” in terms of any potential impact on stewarding decisions.

The percentage of turnover generated by the biggest co-mingled market in world racing, operated by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, is estimated to be worth close to €700,000 to Irish racing.

That revenue is divided between Horse Racing Ireland and its Tote arm, as well as the Curragh itself, which puts its share back into prize money at HQ.

It means there will again be a nine-race card at the Curragh to maximise betting revenue around the world, a step criticised in some quarters for making the Classic day unattractive for racegoers, both in terms of length and an emphasis on handicaps.

Cross-channel authorities were put on the back foot this month, forced to reject claims that world pool betting, and punter habits in Hong Kong in particular, was having an impact on controversial stewarding decisions there.

Aidan O’Brien’s Benvenuto Cellini was ruled a non-runner in the Epsom Derby after the colt put a hind leg on a running guard inside his stall just before the off. He lost a little ground at the start and the stewards decided he’d been denied a fair start.

It meant Benvenuto Cellini backers got their money back, but those who backed his gambled on stable companion, Christmas Day, had their winnings deducted by 25 per cent.

Christmas Day ridden by Ronan Whelan on their way to winning the Epsom Derby. Photograph: Mike Egerton for The Jockey Club/PA Wire

That move was widely criticised and Irish officials subsequently indicated they would have deemed Benvenuto Cellini a starter in similar circumstances here. The colt is on course to line up in Sunday’s €1.25 million Classic.

World Pool betting also took place at Ascot last week where the US trained Bacio won a handicap only for his jockey to weigh in light. That normally results in disqualification, but Bacio kept the race after a missing piece of equipment was found and the jockey allowed weigh in again.

The Curragh’s chief executive Brian Kavanagh has rejected any idea of Hong Kong ‘norms’ having an impact on stewarding this weekend.

“It’s not a factor at all in my view. Long before World Pool ever arose there was constant talk about harmonisation of rules wherever possible. I don’t think it comes into the equation at all,” he said on Monday.

Kavanagh, who was Horse Racing Ireland boss for 20 years, and served as vice-chair of the International Federation of Horse Racing Authorities, added: “There’s a lot of close communication between our operations people and operations people in Hong Kong but that’s more around communication and filming of races and stuff like that.”

The Irish Derby was included in the pool for the first time in 2023, which resulted in the race being moved back to a Sunday for the first time in 14 years to facilitate the Hong Kong market. Both the Oaks and Guineas, as well as the second day of the Irish Champions Festival, are also among the World Pool roster in Ireland.

“It’s a broader issue than just the money. It’s profile for the races amongst the top races in the world. It’s a good innovation and over the future I suspect there’s further potential growth in this international co-mingling. We are always looking for new and alternative sources of income so I’m keen to embrace this,” Kavanagh commented.

In other news, former Derby winning jockey Emmet McNamara has been appointed interim executive secretary of the Irish Jockeys’ Association, replacing Andrew Coonan, who will step down from the position on Friday after more than 35 years of service.